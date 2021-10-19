The Real Reason Men Invented Arm Wrestling, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, frankly, we are starting beef. From elementary school teachers' bad manners to women looking at $5,000 chairs online, no one is safe.

What, you don't have one?

This morning I was on the stoop with the baby drinking coffee and counting dogs and a lady came up and said IS THAT A DOLL OR IS THAT REAL?



Like I might've just been chilling with my morning doll — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) October 16, 2021

2. This hits a little too close to home:

Women will look online at chairs that cost $5,000 and say "I want this chair but it costs $5,000" — 𝔅𝔢𝔫 ℭ𝔞𝔥𝔫 (@Buncahn) October 13, 2021

3. Oh:

just overheard my boyfriend, who works outside all day, describe me to someone as "an indoor cat" — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) October 16, 2021

4. Where's the lie:

men invented arm wrestling so they could hold hands and have eye contact — Peach PRC (@peachprc) October 16, 2021

5. At least we're close enough to Halloween for plausible deniability:

Guy walked past me on the street and said "what's good life aquatic?" and honestly he got my ass pic.twitter.com/gDSgsFLn5Y — Mike Abrusci (@mikeabrusci) October 18, 2021

6. As if it's not fully gibberish in this day and age:

Imagine going back in time and saying the word "deliverables" to your ancestors — Shakira (@jodecicry) October 12, 2021

7. Just wanna know:

why do dryers have a 'less dry option?' which one of you is ordering your socks medium rare — llama in a dracula cape (@LlamaInaTux) October 18, 2021

8. Won't stand for this:

i can't believe the way i let elementary school teachers talk to me. "1, 2, 3 eyes on me"? sweetheart i'm in the middle of a conversation. — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) October 18, 2021

9. God I hope so:

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, MGK and Megan Fox all sleep like this. pic.twitter.com/TjWGCQjFLe — Patrick Crossen (Hyacinth) (@HyaPatrick) October 17, 2021

10. Fair enough:

oh you're pro life? name every child — greenville, sc tap water fan account (@absinthefather) October 13, 2021

BONUS: Requisite "Succession" appreciation content:

Kieran Culkin is what happens when you stop yearning for height and embrace your power as a hot little maniac, a primordial creature of the earth, one of God's true rascals — jean rollin by limp bizkit (@negaversace) October 18, 2021

SEASONAL BONUS: Just some good Halloween content.

Ohio resident Alan Perkins has taken the 12 foot skeleton game to an entirely new level, building a MASSIVE skeleton bursting out of his home to grab the 12 footer like a toy. Apparently he's still going to add a giant skull bursting through the roof. Just phenomenal work. pic.twitter.com/0aTEQhVWvu — Rob SCARE-idan💀 (@rob_sheridan) October 11, 2021

you know I keep that mf thang on me pic.twitter.com/uyOwLIKIjt — candy corn enjoyer (@mannyfidel) October 12, 2021

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.