A Mnemonic Device For Colins, Psychological Damage From Google Maps And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
This past week of October has been a rollercoaster: there's been an onslaught of spooky seasonal content, but also all the same discourse as usual, and then discourse about the discourse, and then discourse about the discourse about the discourse. We have endeavored to avoid all of it except the spooky stuff and the good jokes. Enjoy.
- Who hurt Google Maps:
2. Alarmingly accurate:
3. Some help in keeping your Colins straight:
4. Genuinely don't remember how we made do:
5. With great apologies to the lactose intolerant:
6. This tweet alone is a rollercoaster:
7. So true:
8. The only way we're doing charcuterie boards from now on:
9. The only way we're cooking on the stove from now on:
10. Oh:
