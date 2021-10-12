A Mnemonic Device For Colins, Psychological Damage From Google Maps And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

OUTSIDE OF YOU IS ONE WOLF

A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This past week of October has been a rollercoaster: there's been an onslaught of spooky seasonal content, but also all the same discourse as usual, and then discourse about the discourse, and then discourse about the discourse about the discourse. We have endeavored to avoid all of it except the spooky stuff and the good jokes. Enjoy.

Who hurt Google Maps:

google maps will be like want to save 30 seconds by taking a route that causes lasting psychological damage? — alexa (@mariokartdwi) October 8, 2021

2. Alarmingly accurate:

megan fox and machine gun kelly are the angelina jolie and billy bob thornton for zoomers — 🎃peg bundy🎃 (@fatnudes) October 11, 2021

3. Some help in keeping your Colins straight:

If the Colin be Firth, the movie has worth.



If the Colin be Hanks, I'll check it out, thanks.



If the Colin be Farrell, there is a damsel in peril. — Mr. T-Outliner (@nickadamsweb) October 5, 2021

4. Genuinely don't remember how we made do:

gen z girls can dress like 1998 all they want, but they'll never know the joy of your parents having literally no way to get ahold of you until u come home — Ely Kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) October 6, 2021

5. With great apologies to the lactose intolerant:

A viral tweet will be like "some of y'all rly think the moon is made of cheese lmao" and then inevitably they have to reply "I now understand some communities are taught by our failed education system that the moon is made of cheese. My tweet was NOT directed towards them—" — Chandler Dean (@chandlerjdean) October 8, 2021

6. This tweet alone is a rollercoaster:

We tied the knot! (crowd cheering) The knot is a noose! (crowd screaming "don't do it!") We're not killing ourselves; it's just for sex! (crowd going "ooooooooo") We are twenty five years apart in age (crowd booing; someone pulls out a gun) — April Clark (@autogynefiles) October 6, 2021

7. So true:

Inside you are two wolves. Unless you're the grandmother from little red riding hood—then it's just the one, and on the outside — Deirdre (@figgled) October 12, 2021

8. The only way we're doing charcuterie boards from now on:

Baby are you okay? You've barely touched your Char-spookerie. pic.twitter.com/zHGbdBrSqQ — Stormy Kittyhawk 🔜 BLFC 🎈🎈 (@StormyKittyhawk) October 7, 2021

9. The only way we're cooking on the stove from now on:

hell yeah benihana up in this bitch pic.twitter.com/vMiE5G0uw7 — the twink with no name (@postingtwink) October 6, 2021

10. Oh:

i just saw a girl in my lecture swipe left on me on tinder in real time no one talk to me for a few days okay — Billiam (@ChopStacks) October 12, 2021

