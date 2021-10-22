The Worst Mom Ever Who Burns Pokémon Cards As Punishment For Her Kids, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a Republican consultant with questionable parenting skills, a woman who said people should own their own house before they turn 30, a Fox News correspondent who jumped to conclusions about Colin Powell's death, a failed presidential assassin with a curious career announcement and a conservative pundit calling on America to invade Australia because of their COVID restrictions.

Friday

Liz Mair

The character: Liz Mair, former Republican National Committee communications strategist, not the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter.

The plot: On Friday morning, Liz Mair tweeted, "I have resorted to burning Pokémon cards as a punishment when my kid doesn't do basic stuff he has to do."

She later added she burned the cards for punishment for not eating.

I have resorted to burning Pokémon cards as a punishment when my kid doesn't do basic stuff he has to do. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 15, 2021

(The basic stuff is eating. He comes home without having eaten any of his lunch? Card burnt. He doesn't eat enough dinner? Card burnt. Bear in mind my kid is about 4'6" tall at age 7 and yet weighs less than 55 pounds. He needs to put some weight on, specifically muscle). — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 15, 2021

The repercussion: Mair's tweet revealing she set fire to her child's Pokémon cards on fire over their refusal to finish their meals earned a ratio of epic proportions as thousands of netizens dunked on her supposed parenting skills.

"My mom used to set my belongings on fire" is one of those things that gets said on twitter that actually IS trauma https://t.co/A1M4r2mzzx — Flick (@Frediculous) October 15, 2021

Save the valuable ones so they can pay for therapy when they're older. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 15, 2021

I don't ever tell people how to raise their children, but please don't do this. There are wonderful books on parenting and therapists who can help you devise a productive strategy. Being a parent doesn't come with a manual, and being a kid doesn't come with one either. https://t.co/2LqaU0isAq — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 16, 2021

Bean Dad Card Mom

🤝

Being shit parents https://t.co/Yd8SzKYucb — 🎃🦊 Happy Hollyween 🎃🏳️‍⚧️ (@Hollyfox142) October 15, 2021

It's fascinating and terrifying to me how many parents come online and proudly tell the world about the abusive behaviour they inflict on their children. All she is teaching him is resentment and to fear her. https://t.co/pH9q2wvBEJ — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) October 15, 2021

love destroying the only earthly possessions my 7 y/o cherishes when he forgets to eat his lunch likely because he's relearning how to care for himself in a stimulating environment with other kids because we've been in a pandemic for over a year. I am 43 https://t.co/QnZwzdQ37q — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) October 15, 2021

other than actual violence I am not sure what would have traumatized me more than this when I was a kid https://t.co/7W8eYCL2qW — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) October 15, 2021

why do people openly admit how awful they are, everyday, on this website. https://t.co/TYI4evWVM6 — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) October 15, 2021

Mair later told TheWrap that her tweet was a joke that backfired spectacularly.

"While me and my box of matches are no real threat to Pokémon cards (the fire department and everyone on Twitter can rest easy on that front), I will admit to failing to land a lot of jokes and pranks and such over the course of my 43 years… Clearly, there's a reason I've never been asked to guest-host SNL."

She also later copped to being an internet troll.

Andy figured something out that a lot of the rest of you have not. Read people's Twitter timelines, people... https://t.co/LC2oFLrX3m — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 15, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

The character: Alyssa Knobbe, controversial list maker.

The plot: Late last week, Knobbe tweeted a list of life objectives you should have already accomplished by time you turn 30: being married; owning a house; being in the best physical shape; knowing if you want to have children and being able to cook a steak to perfection. She later deleted her tweet and locked her account.

The repercussion: Knobbe's tweet went viral but not in the way she had intended as her tweet of life accomplishments people needed before 30 was roundly jeered about the Twittersphere, with one netizen dubbing her "today's worst Twitter account."

Ah, found it: today's worst Twitter account. — Dr Robin George Andrews 🌋 (@SquigglyVolcano) October 14, 2021

By age 30 you should:



1. Be smart enough to realize "family values" is just a cover for people who sanctimoniously and snidely think that their narrowly defined, white-centric, heteronormative lives are the only lives worth living pic.twitter.com/W7Ssj8dkNn — DoctorJohn 💉💉💉 (@DoctorJohn_MD) October 15, 2021

By age 30 you should:



1) be thirty years old



Everything else is negotiable



Everyone's lived experience is different. People have privileges you don't, or vice versa.



No one gets to tell you how you should live your life — boojay 😈 (@bluejay_712) October 15, 2021

Her tweet later became a humorous copypasta as folks riffed on other accomplishments people should make before they turn 30.

By age 30 you should:



1. Drink a whiskey drink

2. Drink a vodka drink

3. Drink a lager drink

4. Drink a cider drink

5. Sing the songs that remind you of the good times

6. Sing the songs that remind you of the better times



What else? — Rick or Treat, Smell my Feet 👻 🎃 🦇 🕸🕷️💀 (@Rick_City) October 15, 2021

By age 30 you should:

1. Jump in the line

2. Rock your body in time

3. Have a witness confirm their belief in you

4. Shake, senora, all the time

5. Work, senora, all the time — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 15, 2021

by age 30 you should:



1. find yourself living in a shotgun shack

2. find yourself in another part of the world

3. find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile

4. find yourself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife

5. ask yourself "well how did I get here?" pic.twitter.com/VCvUnrqcw1 — Village of the Adamned (@Browtweaten) October 15, 2021

Monday

John Roberts

The character: John Roberts, Fox News national correspondent.

The plot: On Monday, while reacting to the news of Colin Powell's death from complications from COVID, Roberts quipped, "The fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term." He later deleted his tweet.

The repercussion: Roberts found himself dragged by Twitter for his statement, with many people lambasting him for leaving out the fact that Powell was 84 with serious underlying conditions.

"The fact that she died even though she was wearing a seatbelt means we shouldn't wear seatbelts." — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 18, 2021

Powell was 84. He had cancer. Additionally, the fact that he is perhaps the only real high profile breakthrough death we know about only underscores how effective the vaccines are. It doesn't raised questions about it. https://t.co/X0Ju24qTN0 — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 18, 2021

Fox already using Powell's death as anti-vax fodder. Powell was 84 and was immuno-compromised because of blood cancer (multiple myeloma). https://t.co/wStrK0Cal0 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 18, 2021

The fact that you tweeted this without even mentioning he was an 84-year-old man with a kind of cancer that directly limits the body's ability to fight viruses raises new concerns about how utterly godawful you are as a journalist. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 18, 2021

Thank you for this perfect tweet to send people when they claim that Fox News is a legitimate news organization because they have real reporters like John Roberts — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) October 18, 2021

I realize I'm entering glass houses territory but really – why tweet this? https://t.co/jnrIBfIWih — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 18, 2021

No. GEN Powell was successfully fighting multiple myeloma, a cancer of blood cells, and that fight compromised his immune system — which was a profound challenge when he contracted COVID. https://t.co/zPt2Q3PFle — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2021

Roberts later said he deleted his tweet because it was being interpreted as being anti-vaccine.

"I deleted my tweet about the tragic death of Colin Powell because many people interpreted it as anti-vax. It was not. I was excited to get vaccinated, hoping it would help speed a return to 'normal life'. I also did a PSA on Fox encouraging vaccination for those able."

"As we all know, the FDA is now recommending boosters for certain people, and I personally know a number of people who have had breakthrough infections — some of them, quite troubling."

"Yes, Powell had myeloma, but I was still stunned to hear of his passing from COVID," he went on to say. "We live in the same town, and we would occasionally run into each at the local sandwich shop. His death is a loss for our community and our country. I plan to get a booster as soon as possible."

Tuesday

John Hinckley Jr.

The character: John Hinckley Jr., former failed presidential assassin, current singer-songwriter.

The plot: On Tuesday, John Hinckley Jr. announced on Twitter he had put out 10 original songs on Spotify and encouraged his followers to check out his new music. "Hello everybody, this is the real John Hinckley. I'm now a singer/songwriter. I have 10 original songs on Spotify and the other streaming sites," he said.

Hello everybody, this is the real John Hinckley. I'm now a singer/songwriter. I have 10 original songs on Spotify and the other streaming sites. Check them out. Also, check out my YouTube channel. — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) October 19, 2021

No one can touch Hank Williams Sr. He's still the best. Today's country music is lousy. I like the classic country sound from the 50's and 60's. You can hear it in my country songs. — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) October 19, 2021

The repercussion: The news that Hinckley was now putting out original music turned heads — with many netizens pointing out the surreality of a presidential assassin being on Twitter.

We can retire "check out my soundcloud," this is the peak of that genre https://t.co/p1HXtbkem6 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 19, 2021

Everyone make sure to check out this guy's page! love supporting new and upcoming independent musicians https://t.co/gWaeJCzlKu — dragging a jet ski up a hill (@jetski0) October 19, 2021

Yet even more signs we're living in a Philip K. Dick universe. https://t.co/0VZd2F0ppQ — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) October 20, 2021

the biggest sacrifice i make for my career is not tweeting jokes like 'proud to start my first day as john hinckley's social media manager!' and just walking away from the timeline https://t.co/teQyOvz4Jb — emily 🍠 (@tweetsyall) October 19, 2021

hi john hinckley jr. my name is max and i'm the singer of a band called eve6. i would love to collaborate with you on a song https://t.co/2DIMWxIvM6 — eve 6ix (@Eve6) October 19, 2021

How is this website still free https://t.co/Aumyk1yyGM — Alfred Spellman (@AlfredSpellman) October 19, 2021

Thursday

Candace Owens

The character: Candace Owens, fact-challenged political pundit.

The plot: During her self-titled Daily Wire show, Owens called upon the United States to invade Australia over the country's restrictive COVID measures. "Australia currently, make no mistake, is a tyrannical police state. Its citizens are quite literally being imprisoned against their will. So when do we deploy?"

Candace Owens says we should invade Australia. "Australia currently, make no mistake, is a tyrannical police state. It's citizens are quite literally being imprisoned against their will. So when do we deploy?" pic.twitter.com/t8zHNNVMSe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 21, 2021

The repercussion: Owens's suggestion that the United States invade Australia and free its people from tyranny became international news and was mocked on Twitter as many Aussies told the right-wing pundit they were quite fine and to mind her own business.

someone tell candace owens that australia is fine and we definitely don't need american troops to come and free us lmao — bek 🥀 (@heartbekweather) October 21, 2021

americans, specifically candace owens think we are held hostage in australia...we are fine here thanks for your concern but worry about your own country — leyah 🇱🇧 loves evelina (@foolforzyn_) October 22, 2021

Look Candace Owens, we're all upset about Nicole Kidman being cast as Lucille Ball but that doesn't mean we have to invade Australia as some sort of Lucy Ricardo revenge plot. — Meredith SpookingLee 👻🎃💀🎃👻💀 (@meralee727) October 22, 2021

Yep life is real tough down under….

Thanks for your concern 🥃 pic.twitter.com/HvDQtpd3Jg — keith (@mrputin69) October 21, 2021

Candace Owens walks into a bar, the bartender says, "not today mate." pic.twitter.com/RLegaS25tu — R.Scott Tipton, MPA 👨‍🎓🌊🌈ally😷🌏☮🌞Veteran 🖐 (@RScottTipton) October 22, 2021

