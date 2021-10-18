Today marks a most historic event: a live Apple event on a Monday instead of a Tuesday. Also, sounds like there are some new computers or something?

More seriously: Apple introduced its new lineup of redesigned MacBook Pros, a new Apple Music subscription model and the third generation of AirPods. Here's everything you need to know.

Apple Music

Apple wants you to be apple to access Apple Music using just voice control. They've also created hundreds of new playlists so that you can ask Siri for what you want and be delivered a curated playlist.

In an effort to make its music service more accessible, Apple is also introducing a new subscription plan called the Voice Plan, which costs just $4.99 per month. This plan joins the Individual and Family Plans in the range of subscription models for Apple Music.

HomePod Mini

HomePod Minis are now available in multiple colors, and will have full Siri functionality. You can also use it as an intercom in tandem with other HomePod devices in your home.

AirPods

The new AirPods are designed to deliver sound more directly to your ears and use adaptive EQ to adjust frequencies so that you hear the music as the artists intended. Battery life has increased to up to 16 hours of listening time, and in tandem with the case, you'll have up to 30 hours of total listening time. They'll have MagSafe and wireless charging, one-touch setup and be sweat- and water-resistant.

The third generation of AirPods will be available starting at $179.

New Chips

Apple has developed two new chips: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, which both build on Apple's M1 chip. Both feature improved performance that uses less power than the M1 chip and significantly more than other PC chips. With the new chips, you'll be able to run iPad apps on your MacBook.

MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro will come in both 16-inch and a new 14-inch size, and each will be available with the M1 Pro and the M1 Max chip. Thanks to Apple Silicon's power efficiency, the computer's fans won't have to turn on as frequently.

Apple also listened to user feedback and has brought the navigation bar back into the keyboard. Some of its prior ports are coming back, as is MagSafe.

The border of the computer screen will be 24% thinner, giving you more real estate onscreen. The 16-inch model has a 16.2 inch display and includes 1.8 million more pixels than before for a total of 7.7 million pixels. The 14-inch model has a 14.2 inch display and a total of 5.9 million pixels.

The new models will also feature the mini-LED design that they've employed in the new iPad models, featuring thousands of mini LEDs with locally controlled dimming zones for more vivid graphics and sharper contrast.

In terms of video and audio, the new MacBooks double the resolution of the prior camera and include a larger image sensor for 2x better low-light performance. The new sound system includes two tweeters and four subwoofers for clearer sound and 80% more bass. The range of sound is deeper, too, so you'll hear more sounds than you could before.

Graphics are much improved in both new MacBook Pro models, with faster performance and sharper visuals. The longer battery life allows the 14-inch model to give you 14 hours of video playback, and 21 hours for the 16-inch model. You'll also be able to charge your MacBook up to 50% battery in 30 minutes.

The new MacBook Pro models will be available next week, and you can order one today.