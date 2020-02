What if Michael Jordan's free-throw line dunk, but with a 360-degree spin?

Although he's not scheduled to appear at this weekend's NBA dunk contest, 2015 and 2016 champion Zach LaVine is trying out some new dunks and they are quite something:

Is @ZachLaVine getting ready for a surprise appearance at the dunk contest? This is absurd 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ymgDC0gIrX — Josh J. (@JoshJBullsHoops) February 14, 2020

And here are some (also ridiculous) dunks he did make:

Crazy to think the greatest dunker in the league tore his ACL two years ago and came back with a HIGHER VERT pic.twitter.com/YfBSszeLZY — Josh J. (@JoshJBullsHoops) February 14, 2020



[Via Twitter]