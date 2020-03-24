As the nation slowly goes stir-crazy under the coronavirus shutdown, the content we've been creating has become increasingly crazed (see: Madonna). But just as Shakespeare used a plague quarantine to write "King Lear," the coronavirus creators are also getting creative.

Case in point: comedian and musician Whitmer Thomas' "Big Baby," a nonsensical, impossibly catchy tune about how you are a big baby, sung by Thomas wearing a David Byrne-esque suit and a baby face filter:

I'm doing good how are you? pic.twitter.com/srSmAUyDOF — whitmer thomas (@WhitmerThomas) March 18, 2020



If you, like us, find yourself hopelessly hooked on the tune, you can find it on Spotify.



[Via Twitter]