WE ARE BIG, BIG BABIES

· Updated:

As the nation slowly goes stir-crazy under the coronavirus shutdown, the content we've been creating has become increasingly crazed (see: Madonna). But just as Shakespeare used a plague quarantine to write "King Lear," the coronavirus creators are also getting creative.

Case in point: comedian and musician Whitmer Thomas' "Big Baby," a nonsensical, impossibly catchy tune about how you are a big baby, sung by Thomas wearing a David Byrne-esque suit and a baby face filter:


If you, like us, find yourself hopelessly hooked on the tune, you can find it on Spotify.


[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample