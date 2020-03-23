JUST BATHTUB THOUGHTS

· Updated:

"What's terrible about [COVID-19] is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways. And what's wonderful about it is it's made us all equal in many ways," says the best-selling female recording artist of all time, from a luxurious bath scattered with rose petals, in what we can only assume is her very nice, very well-guarded home.


Glad this wonderful pandemic is bringing out the poet in you, Madge.


[Via Instagram]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample