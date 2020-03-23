"What's terrible about [COVID-19] is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways. And what's wonderful about it is it's made us all equal in many ways," says the best-selling female recording artist of all time, from a luxurious bath scattered with rose petals, in what we can only assume is her very nice, very well-guarded home.



Glad this wonderful pandemic is bringing out the poet in you, Madge.



[Via Instagram]