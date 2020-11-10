👋 Welcome to Digg

Explore
The White House Lawn Was Mysteriously Dug Up. See The Before And After Photos
NORTH LAWN TOTAL LANDSCAPING

Why is the White House digging up the North Lawn?

DC politicos have observed that the North Lawn of the White House is, seemingly, undergoing a massive renovation, with the turf being dug up just a week after Election Day.

The unexplained lawn work has prompted some to speculate on the timing of this large-scale project — and to crack many Four Seasons Total Landscaping jokes.

Newsweek reporter Leda Reynolds asked The White House about the purposes of the project, but didn't hear back.

Here are some before and after photographs of the North Lawn.

Before

Sean Hayford Oleary / Flickr

After


[Via Mediaite]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

