Here Are The Before And After Photos Of Melania Trump's White House Rose Garden Renovations
First lady Melania Trump announced on Saturday that the renovated White House Rose Garden was complete and the changes were quite dramatic.
"Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful White House Rose Garden this evening," Trump tweeted. "Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space."
The renovations included "a new walkway and new flowers and shrubs," and were meant to be an "act of expressing hope and optimism for the future."