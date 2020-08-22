Here Are The Before And After Photos Of Melania Trump's White House Rose Garden Renovations

OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW

First lady Melania Trump announced on Saturday that the renovated White House Rose Garden was complete and the changes were quite dramatic.

"Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful White House Rose Garden this evening," Trump tweeted. "Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space."

The renovations included "a new walkway and new flowers and shrubs," and were meant to be an "act of expressing hope and optimism for the future."

Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 22, 2020

Before and after photographs of newly renovated White House Rose Garden:

courtesy #Getty and @marycjordan pic.twitter.com/w6bzoNHMjC — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 22, 2020

Before

White House/Pete Souza

After

White House/Andrea Hanks

Before

White House/Pete Souza

After

White House/Andrea Hanks

Before

White House/Pete Souza

After

White House/Andrea Hanks

Before

White House/Joyce N. Boghosian

After