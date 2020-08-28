The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "It's our ball," Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention, "I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter," top seven warning signs in a man's bookshelf and "Mentally I am here."

5. Kimberly Guilfoyle At The RNC

The meme

On Monday, Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle, who's also the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., closed out the first night of the Republican National Convention with an extremely fired up, extremely pre-recorded speech, immediately securing her place in this week's Memes, Ranked list. "Ladies and gentlemen," she exclaimed with her hands held high, "leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream — the best, is yet, to come!"

Kimberly Guilfoyle, at an 11 tonight. pic.twitter.com/3uQiYjQdQ8 — The Recount (@therecount) August 25, 2020

Assuming she meant the best memes comparing her to various movie and TV villains, we present the following.



Examples



Kimberly Guilfoyle nailed her Ursula audition #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/tVZMotiFUG — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) August 25, 2020

Guilfoyle's antics also led to the #GuilfoyleChallenge, which featured people yelling parts of the speech at friends, family, and even strangers.

Jon-Michael Poff

4. Top Seven Warning Signs In A Man's Bookshelf

The meme

Someone spilled some nostalgia for bad times on Twitter, because we are once again arguing about "Infinite Jest," the infamously long novel by David Foster Wallace that, whatever its merits, has become a symbol of the quintessential smart-but-sensitive mansplaining guy in your MFA program (or not in your program, but not because he couldn't get in — he's just cynical about academia and is living in New York City, which is the same as an MFA anyway).

But it's not just "Infinite Jest": this meme has rounded up every book that we associate with problematic dudes and put them all on one bookshelf — the uberdude's bookshelf, the walking red flag's bookshelf — and it looks like this:

Top 7 Warning Signs In a Man's Bookshelf:

1. A Dog-eared copy of Infinite Jest

2. Too Much Hemingway

3. Any amount of Bukowski

4. AYN. RAND.

5. Goethe

6. "Lolita is my favorite book."

7. "'Fathers and Sons' Is my favorite book." — Jess McHugh (@MchughJess) August 24, 2020

If this feels like a too-familiar and frankly tired set of tropes, you're not wrong. Where this kind of tweet might once have gained unilateral support on Twitter a number of years ago, it has lent itself all too readily to gently mocking riffs, which all outshone their prototype.



Examples



Top 7 Warning Signs In a Man's Bookshelf:

1. A Dog-eared copy of Infinite Jest

2. You pull on it

3. The bookshelf spins around

4. AYN. RAND.

5. This is where they've been keeping her

6. She's hooked up to some kind of machine

7. She asks what the current interest rates are. — Jesse Brenneman (@Jesse_Brenneman) August 24, 2020

Top 7 Warning Signs In a Man's Bookshelf:

1. Dune

2. Catcher In The Rye

3. The Bible, but "God" is misspelled "Gog" every time

4. Those books from Harvard bound in skin

5. Jeffrey, the Book That Talks And Is Racist

6. plate of spaghetti

7. 2 rats dressed as a book — US Tweet Poet Laureate Michael Burdick (@MichaelBurdick8) August 24, 2020

Top 7 Warning Signs In a Man's Bookshelf:

1. Garfield at Large

2. Garfield Gains Weight

3. Garfield Bigger Than Life

4. Garfield Weighs In

5. Garfield Takes the Cake

6. Garfield Eats His Heart Out

7. Mein Kampf — timothy weidelman (@tiny_cinema) August 24, 2020

Top 7 warning signs in a man's bookshelf:

1. He has Garfield Chews the Fat but not Garfield at Large

2. Hasn't read all Harry Porters

3. Never heard of Perpy Jackson

4. Can't think of one

5. Can't think of one

6. Cant think of one

7. All of his books are books that never existed https://t.co/AlfiaincRm — A Goldman (@AGoldmund) August 24, 2020

whoa hold on where are you meeting all these men with shelves https://t.co/xxG8jTWdDq — sarah james (@cryingbaseball) August 24, 2020

Look, yes, there are certain things a man might read, or say about what he reads, that betray shoddy character. But, at risk of throwing myself under the bus, lists like this become reductive of both the books themselves and the people who have read them.

by 2024 these stupid lists are going to be thirty bullet points and include shakespeare https://t.co/XmcMww4pU7 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 24, 2020

Honestly, as long as no one's naming their dog after Hitler's, let's leave these lists behind us.

Molly Bradley

3. It's Our Ball!

The meme

While sitting on the sidelines during last week's NBA playoffs game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James cried foul when he saw the referees give the ball to the wrong team by mistake.

The King quickly went from 0 to 100 and repeatedly exclaimed, "It's our ball!"

The moment was captured by ESPN and immediately thrilled the internet. Soon after, LeBron's outburst became the subject of dozens of witty tweets joking about other moments when you'd demand your ball back.



Examples



when you see someone leaving the park with a ball that looks like yours pic.twitter.com/tsj0UmS2GY — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 21, 2020

when your spanish teacher asks how to say "tree" in spanish pic.twitter.com/xE1s5kJ8xt — Billiam (@ChopStacks) August 23, 2020

Nobody:



Dogs at the park: pic.twitter.com/2d8EqZtv4z — Depressed Cowboys Fan (@ChickenColeman) August 23, 2020

When you hit the ball over the fence and the neighbor kids try to keep it pic.twitter.com/AejKZc5Eb3 — god dammit miller (@saysikemike) August 21, 2020

Even LeBron had to laugh at himself.

James Crugnale

2. I Feel Like I'm Outgrowing Twitter

The meme

On Wednesday, a Twitter user sent out the following innocuous (and since-deleted) thought.

Via Twitter

That's right: in a moment of clarity and conviction — or purely to troll, we can never tell — they sent out 280 characters bemoaning Twitter, on Twitter. They said they had "outgrown" it, were in a happy relationship with their boyfriend and, commenting on the fine lines of living a digital-first life, didn't want to get ridiculed for showing off their success. We haven't seen a lower-hanging premise than this one in the recent past, and fellow Twitter users shared similar growing pains.



Examples



I feel like I'm outgrowing twitter. Like not in a pretentious way, but I am growing gills. I can literally breathe in water. It's terrifying. I need help. https://t.co/2ebhPzQujR — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) August 26, 2020

I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter. Like not in a pretentious way, but I am committed to being a serial killer and tweeting about my crimes will probably help the FBI arrest me. https://t.co/MaJqkiNvTn — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 26, 2020

I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter. Like not in a pretentious way, but I DON'T have a boyfriend who's the love of my life, and— — Andrew Frye (@drewstevenfrye) August 26, 2020

I feel like I'm outgrowing twitter. I accidentally ate Monster Blood and now I'm two stories tall and my fingers are too big to type on my phone. — Microsoft Blaine-t (@Whataboutblaine) August 27, 2020

I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter. Continues to tweet — Mufseen Miah (@mufseen) August 27, 2020

Adwait Patil

1. Mentally I Am Here/Mentally Where Are You?

The meme

Months into the pandemic, we're all still physically trapped in the waking nightmare that is 2020. With no end currently in sight, people have gotten creative to depict the states they are in mentally, with one such example being the "Mentally I'm here" meme:

mentally i am here pic.twitter.com/mSxF8SXSPq — ugly & sad (@SpookyGothLoser) August 23, 2020

Since last week, people have been expressing where they are mentally, usually with a single image, GIF or video and the caption "Mentally I'm here." The meme was so popular that it soon spawned a new variation, with people challenging each other to convey where they were mentally without downloading any new pictures:

Without downloading new pics, mentally, where are you?



I'll start pic.twitter.com/6mxlKJHns9 — James @ SMT SMT SMT SMT SMT (@_KiOui) August 24, 2020

Without downloading new pics, mentally where are you? https://t.co/RfXOYOWYJm pic.twitter.com/2p6gm5nGb6 — Glizzander Holyfield (@SnottieDrippen) August 25, 2020

Personally, mentally we're here:

Watch A Tire Hit A Front Porch At 65 MPH https://t.co/60MkDQoxe7 — Digg (@digg) August 26, 2020

Why, what's wrong? Why do you ask?



Examples



mentally I am here pic.twitter.com/NASg5Lwihc — Joe Johnson (@JoeJohnsonIce) August 23, 2020

mentally i am here pic.twitter.com/uBUiDFeWeN — indecisiveazzmf (@toxicglitteris) August 24, 2020

Mentally I'm not here. But my god I wish I was. pic.twitter.com/Xsif97goMc — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 24, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

