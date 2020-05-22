The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. The internet meme factories have managed to start branch beyond coronavirus and quarantine-related memes again, so we're broadening our weekly roundup back to its old form. Enjoy.

3. The Wedding Reaction

The meme: If it hadn't already, quarantine has officially sent everyone off the deep end. There is no firmer evidence for this than this reaction video by TikTok user @devincaherly in which he films himself reacting to an imaginary bride coming down the aisle at his wedding, crying and saying (as the captions helpfully note) "Omg" and "She's beautiful."

Yes, there has been a lot of unhinged content that's come out of quarantine, but this painfully earnest rehearsal of emoting at one's own wedding is cringeworthy enough to be a sin.

On the upside, it was instant meme fodder, prompting Twitter users to imagine what might actually be worth shedding tears of joy:

Examples:

Me watching the person at the bar make my first vodka after lockdown https://t.co/b1HwZCQo22 — ABBIE ⚡️ DUNCAN (@abbieduncaan) May 14, 2020

Me watching my first pint get poured in the pub after quarantine https://t.co/Gm68ZjV9z1 — Jack (@J4CKMULL) May 14, 2020

me when the scene where hermione punches draco starts https://t.co/WMFKS6yF27 — victoire (@siriusclaw) May 15, 2020

me in 6 months when the subway pulls up and the conductor says stand clear of the closing doors pic.twitter.com/isyBIMCiFC — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 15, 2020

Verdict: This video was all but redeemed by the people making fun of it — we're just not sure it was entirely worth having to see this saccharine video over and over again in our feed. Folks, kindly quarantine your earnest emotions in your subconscious, please.

Molly Bradley

2. Jordan Jammin'

The meme: ESPN's Michael Jordan docu-series "The Last Dance" has spawned yet another meme.

At the beginning of episode 10 — set just prior to Game One of the 1998 NBA finals — His Airness was videotaped on the back of the Chicago Bulls bus grooving along to a song on his portable stereo with a big cheesy grin.

Someone calls out to ask what he's listening to and Jordan answers, "Kenny Lattimore. Brand new, not even out yet. He's a friend of mine, you know."

jordan with that kenny lattimore exclusive pic.twitter.com/L1szEfU3iN — adelle 🏁 (@adelleplaton) May 18, 2020

The visual of Jordan jamming out on the bus was so entertaining it inspired a "Michael Jordan Jamming Out" Twitter account that synced up the footage of MJ bopping along to countless songs.

According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, the account was created by 23-year-old Jared Gaon. "It was like, 'Wow, this is perfect just to change around and add music,'" Gaon said. "I'm not going to say I expected it…but I felt it was such a meme-able thing that related to so many people."

The examples:

Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield pic.twitter.com/sPf2c6OQyO — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

The Less I Know the Better – Tame Impala pic.twitter.com/849F0Pieap — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 19, 2020

Wannabe – Spice Girls pic.twitter.com/h0dK5ensXr — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 20, 2020

Party in the USA – Miley Cyrus pic.twitter.com/O9o2whGd1X — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 19, 2020

Mr. Brightside – The Killers pic.twitter.com/T7ptI5HOBb — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

Adwait Patil

1. My Plans // 2020

The meme

We're now almost halfway into 2020, the year in which a global pandemic threw a huge wrench into our daily lives and any plans we might have had. Nothing has turned out the way we expected to, and what better way is there to express this quiet despair than pop culture references that juxtapose an image of idealism with another photo of a less-than-ideal reality?

Examples

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/rmNENdI0OB — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) May 18, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/NiEK6tIiaZ — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 19, 2020

My plans // 2020 pic.twitter.com/MWycd4zmV1 — Blank Check Podcast (@blankcheckpod) May 19, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/sjAYcNbUDn — mad men pics (@madmenpics) May 18, 2020

my plans / 2020 pic.twitter.com/SrzStegeT6 — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) May 19, 2020

my plans / 2020 pic.twitter.com/z1OP5vLvhX — karen han (@karenyhan) May 18, 2020

And finally, one of our favorites takes on the meme, this tweet that references a woman's unfortunate experience with a helicopter rescue:

Pang-Chieh Ho