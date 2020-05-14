Watch This Video Of A Coyote Literally Chasing A Roadrunner
When life imitates "Looney Tunes."
A state-by-state look at where the outbreak is declining, where it's growing and where it's growing the fastest.
For nearly thirty years, a phantom haunted the woods of Central Maine. Unseen and unknown, he lived in secret, creeping into homes in the dead of night and surviving on what he could steal. To the spooked locals, he became a legend — or maybe a myth. They wondered how he could possibly be real. Until one day in 2013, the hermit came out of the forest.
Sometimes when you're eating breakfast, you really have to think outside the box.
The resumption of sailing should be accompanied by a "new normal" — a rethinking of how we regulate the cruise industry.
20 years ago, Britney Spears did it again with her sophomore album, the final classic of the teen-pop era and a goodbye to the gilded years of the record industry. This is the story of how it was created — and its planetary impact.
It's all downhill from here.
Cameron dropped cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis in a giant underwater tank to film sequels to his epic science-fiction film "Avatar" and the shoot looks painful. Here's a short behind-the-scenes look at Disney and 20th Century Studio's big 2021 release.
Radiohead were one of the first bands to build their own website. Now, they've created an archive of all their digital iterations in an attempt to make something that lasts.
Nick's Bar in Platteville, Wisconsin reopened following the ruling and within 45 minutes, at least two dozen people had packed the pub.
Skip to the 1:20 mark to see what UE5 running on a PS5 is capable of. It's… extremely detailed.
Sometimes just a minute of vacuuming or cleaning can do wonders to your day.
Moon conspiracy theorists say if there's no air on the moon, dust shouldn't be flying around. The Action Lab demonstrates whether dust can kick up inside a vacuum.
American conspiracy theories are entering a dangerous new phase — and QAnon is more important than you think.
They're trying to put him out to pasture, and he's having none of that.
A world-renowned physicist meets a gorgeous model online. They plan their perfect life together. But first, she asks, would he be so kind as to deliver a special package to her?
An oversupply of programmers and universities has left thousands without work.
While stuck in quarantine, Mandy Patinkin hilariously posted a clip of himself learning how to post on Twitter. In the video, the "Princess Bride" star debates with his wife Kathryn Grody over the meaning of the acronym GIF.
For those who believe they're locked down with spectral roommates, the pandemic has been less isolating than they bargained for.
"I had a customer come in and she said, 'I am so grateful that you reopened, because I couldn't flip through Netflix one more time.'"
Roads? Where we're going, we don't need real roads.
Pythons are devouring native animal life in the unique ecosystem of South Florida. To help solve the problem, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials have turned to amateur and professional hunters to round up the reptiles in a wild competition called the Python Bowl.
Sometimes the quickest way between two locations isn't a straight line.
You can reduce your carbon emissions, but the most influential changes will depend on your circumstances.
Need to move a huge architectural structure? No problem, all you need is around 300 people.
The data visualization team at Visual Capitalist adapted a graphic from information is beautiful, using data from Johns Hopkins University and created an infographic demonstrating where coronavirus cases are rising and falling.
There's precedent for a temporary handoff of power to the vice president — but also potential for constitutional chaos.
Fried rice requires a constant toss in order to avoid burning. Here's a rocking technique that'll help you perfect the method.
Cartoonist Bill Watterson didn't predict the current world when Calvin and Hobbes comic strips ran from 1985 until 1995, but even the final strip makes sense of life during the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus's mental health impact may mean a secondary epidemic.
"We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island, LA and this huge bobcat came out across the weir. I grabbed my phone thinking he was about to get wet, but he surprised us all."
In a secret experiment, researchers replaced the dysfunctional brain cells of a Parkinson's patient with the progeny of an extraordinary type of stem cell.
The warrant marks a major escalation of the investigation of stock trades by lawmakers as the coronavirus spread.
"Bird greeted fellow 3-point shooting contest participants by asking which one of them would finish in second."
Dieter Klein has travelled to remote corners of Europe and the US to find and photograph abandoned cars.
You can't talk about America without talking about television; you can't talk about television without talking about reality TV; and you can't talk about reality TV without talking about "Survivor."
A tour of the abandoned Tekoi Rocket Test Range in Grantsville, Utah.
Their journey starts in a country where gay marriage and surrogacy are illegal, spans four years, two continents and hundreds of thousands of dollars — all to get a kid of their own.
So far, in fact, they'll opt to order new underwear on Amazon instead of washing the pairs they already have.
Jackson McKay put together a supercut of the X-Wing scenes from the Star Wars movies and added Kenny Loggins's "Danger Zone."
To reopen, the US needs to quickly train and deploy thousands of people to track potential COVID-19 infections — because technology alone can't do the job.
Last week, Google's parent company abandoned plans for an experimental "city-within-a-city" in Toronto. While Sidewalk's plan grew out of Silicon Valley's "moonshot" ethos, it actually fits into a much longer tradition of utopian planned communities.
Here's the science behind what carbonated drinks do inside our bodies once we drink them.
A "year" here lasts almost twice as long as Earth.
Should the Big Three Heat have won more than two titles? We used our new metric to find out which teams exceeded postseason expectations... and which fell short.
A home inspection company released a compilation of serious issues detected while on the job.