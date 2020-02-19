Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg Over His Sexual Harassment NDAs In The Most Explosive Moment Of Wednesday's Debate
The fieriest moment of Wednesday's debate in Las Vegas (and, it seems, any of the recent debates) came when Mike Bloomberg was asked about allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior towards women and the non-disclosure agreements binding those women — and Elizabeth Warren pounced:
Wikipedia has since locked Bloomberg's entry, but not before one prankster got a snarky edit in:
The Nevada caucus will take place on Saturday.
[Via Twitter]