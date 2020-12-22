The Top 10 Songs Of 2020, According To Everyone
It's December, which means Best of 2020 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?
Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books, TV shows, movies and video games. You're welcome.
The Best Songs Of 2020
10. 'Physical' — Dua Lipa
Dripping with nighttime energy, the track reaches a desperate fever pitch during the bridge, when Lipa literally tells listeners to "hold on!" And you had better listen.
[Glamour]
9. Safaera — Bad Bunny featuring Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow
The song instantly takes you back to the "pari de marquesina" days, spent at friends' backyard parties perreando to a megamix of the latest reggaetón hits.
[SPIN]
8. Rain on Me — Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga
As the song finishes in a beautiful storm of vocal ad-libs and churning sound, the effect is like being teeth in a mouthwash advert, a baby in a baptismal font, Hugh and Andie at the end of Four Weddings: your mind and spirit are left quenched.
7. Dynamite — BTS
"Dynamite" packs in high-energy snaps, synths, bass and horns while catching the spark of 2020's disco overload ("with a little funk and soul") and exploding with cultural references, from The Rolling Stones to LeBron James.
6. I Want You To Love Me — Fiona Apple
"I Want You to Love Me" is a wonderfully weird, emotional song that sets Fetch the Bolt Cutters off on the perfect note. For my sake, it's probably a good thing that Brooklyn karaoke bars aren't open right now.
[BuzzFeed]
5. I Know The End — Phoebe Bridgers
With apologies to this year's many other fine musical efforts, I myself am still clinging to the only 2020 song that matters to me, that has consistently comforted me, that truly exists for me, and that is Bridgers's alluringly pulverizing "I Know the End."
4. Blinding Lights — The Weeknd
It's a jolt of '80s nostalgia that's punchy and never pandering, with crooning vocals and a shimmering synth hook that get lodged in your brain.
3. People I've been sad — Christine and the Queens
in the overwhelming chaos of 2020, and coincidentally from the land that gave us "ennui," Christine and the Queens' Héloïse Letissier captured the many heartaches of a world in pain via a word so universal you can't help but laugh: "People, I've been sad."
2. Savage (Remix) — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
To see two Black female performers with the same hometown (one an established star, the other rapidly rising) collaborate together on a self-loving song about being "that bitch," and then watch it top the Hot 100, is a resonant celebration of Black womanhood
1. WAP — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"WAP" was just the escapist raunch America needed in 2020, the sound of two of the strongest women in music defiantly putting the pleasure principle front and center in a moment when fun and joy seemed dead. Its NSFW video was brilliant since most people weren't at work anyway (or at least weren't in a traditional, buttoned-up office environment), and Cardi's Bronx fire mixed with Megan's bodacious flow to make for one of rap's greatest mic-passing buddy comedies of all time. The result was a hot-girl summit for the ages.
Honorable Mentions
12. Murder Most Foul, Bob Dylan
Also This Month
A Note On Methodology
We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).