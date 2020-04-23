It would seem that a good way to earn a powerful rebuke on the front page your state's largest newspaper is to suggest that your city act as a "control group" to see what the effects of reopening amidst the pandemic might be. Here's how the Las Vegas Journal-Review's front page framed things for readers on Thursday:



The Journal-Review talked to Goodman, who said she was receiving a lot of support and a lot of hate from "around the country." Read more of their coverage here.

If you missed it, you can watch highlights from the interview here.