It's Mindblowing How 'Terminator 2' Used Linda Hamilton's Twin Sister To Film This Arnold Schwarzenegger Skull-Opening Scene
Sometimes the most simple filming techniques are the ones that are the most magical.
[Via Twitter]
Sometimes the most simple filming techniques are the ones that are the most magical.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
A radical, untested idea suggests that hyperbaric chambers, rather than ventilators, are what we need to tackle COVID-19.
Intended or not — I assume it wasn't — Magic Leap became a $2.6 billion bait-and-switch, the consequences of which are now all too apparent.
You've got places to be, but you're also driving in a low-riding McLaren 600LT and it's absolutely sheeting rain outside. What should you do? Not what this guy did, that's for sure.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The roads don't cross at a right angle — and the angle that they do cross at makes the intersection a major hazard.
On Sunday, the Financial Times published an in-depth look at excess mortality around the world over the last few months. What emerged was a clear indication that we're undercounting the deaths caused by COVID-19 — perhaps by as much as 60%.
Yes, you read that right. And it's actually pretty impressive.
Somebody should give them the "Parents of the Year" award right here and now.
We asked Dan Saunders to describe the loophole and his five months of partying.
Luckily, the inert laser-guided bomb fell, unexplosively, onto private property.
On Twitter Sunday, Donald Trump said journalists investigating his administration should have their "Noble" prizes given back. CNN TV journalist Don Lemon's response to that is what we're all feeling at this point.
"This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Want to cook like a pro? Use this SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker. It's like an Instant Pot that has a Sous Vide function, letting you cook just about anything with precision accuracy. Get it for $111 now.
The pneumatic hammer hurls a huge metal plug at somewhere between 20 and 30 meters per second, which will do some serious damage.
Frank Ramsey — a philosopher, economist, and mathematician — was one of the greatest minds of the last century. Have we caught up with him yet?
Kevin James returns as "the sound guy" in the 2007 thriller.
Sometimes the most simple filming techniques are the ones that are the most magical.
Life moves pretty fast, but there is absolutely no way Ferris, Sloane and Cameron make it back home by 6.
So this is what the feeling of road rage feels like.
Three months after helping the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory as their starting right guard, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his doctorate in medicine to use: fighting the coronavirus outbreak at a longterm care facility in Quebec.
New York has canceled its June 23 presidential primary, but congressional and state primaries will continue.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Ah, these were the good old days.
Historical maps are filled with errors, and the reasons are often very surprising.
The answer has a little something to do with evolution.
Airbags have to expand quickly during a crash, and that requires a *lot* of power.
Jim Bello, 49 and healthy, fell gravely ill, highlighting agonizing mysteries of the coronavirus. Doctors' relentless effort to save him was a roller-coaster of devastating and triumphant twists.
The three videos were originally released by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge.
Flight Club is really running quite the racket with these obscenely inflated sneaker prices.
New Zealand's White Island is otherworldly, an 800-acre fantasyland that has beckoned Hollywood filmmakers and everyday selfie-seekers alike. It is also an active volcano, a roiling catastrophe waiting to happen. This is the story of the day when the worst-case scenario became real — and of the race to save those who faced the blast.
In the United States, most milk is sold in the refrigerated section. In other parts of the world, it's sold at room temperature. Why?
You won't believe the way this dog gets through a gate on a cattle farm
Physicists have proposed extra cosmic ingredients that could explain the faster-than-expected expansion of space.
Oh also, it makes you blind and stupid, too.
What does this prove? Nothing, really, but it's fun to watch.
Maatje Benassi, a US Army reservist and mother of two, has become the target of conspiracy theorists who falsely place her at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, saying she brought the disease to China.
In the throes of a midlife crisis, journalist Angus MacKinnon bought a hotel on a Scottish island. Customer complaints, mounting chores and missing cash soon convinced him he was disastrously unsuited to his new career.
To celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski gifted the world with the three of them singing in their bathrobes while they sip cocktails.
The initial coronavirus outbreaks on the East and West Coasts emerged at roughly the same time. But the danger was communicated very differently.
Straw bale wall systems stand up to fire twice as long than those built with standard materials.
The millennial doyenne of decluttering is poised to build the next lifestyle empire. But will it spark joy?
Finnegan the red fox loves to get pet by Mikayla Raines of SaveAFox Rescue.
In the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, there was one place besides China that became infamous as a hotbed of SARS-CoV-2 transmission: a cruise ship. That ship has taught epidemiologists crucial lessons.
Richard Phillips survived the longest wrongful prison sentence in American history by writing poetry and painting with watercolors. But on a cold day in the prison yard, he carried a knife and thought about revenge.
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and edited by Pete Scalzitti.
Twenty-four hours at the epicenter of the pandemic.
The art school project no one asked for.
Six months since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, doctors and researchers continue to discover dangerous new ways COVID-19 affects the body.
The big will get bigger as mom-and-pops perish and shopping goes virtual. In the short term, our cities will become more boring. In the long term, they might just become interesting again.