TAKE TWO

· Updated:

Sometimes the most simple filming techniques are the ones that are the most magical.


[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'THIS IS NOT A F***ING DRILL'

9 diggs gq.com

New Zealand's White Island is otherworldly, an 800-acre fantasyland that has beckoned Hollywood filmmakers and everyday selfie-seekers alike. It is also an active volcano, a roiling catastrophe waiting to happen. This is the story of the day when the worst-case scenario became real — and of the race to save those who faced the blast.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample