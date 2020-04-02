HOLY CRAP

· Updated:

The terrifying footage was shared recently by Ben Pigeon, the unfortunate diver who took a fellow diver's "femur [to the] head at 200 plus mph." Pigeon writes that he lost 3 days of memory due to the concussion, but it could have been a lot worse — luckily, another diver was able to reach Pigeon and activate his chute and he was not further injured upon landing:

I am posting this because I am bored, but also to promote the 6 foot rule. If we had used the 6' rule during this jump. A femur would not have connected with my head at 200 plus mph. But then again, following the 6 foot rule, a fellow jumper would not have been allowed to pull my chute when I was knocked unconscious at 10,000 feet.Side note: For nonskydivers, finding the drop zone can be difficult. Especially at this dz because it is all farmland, and it all looks the same. You have to identify roads to figure out where you are. I was so concussed that lost 3 days of memory. How I found the drop zone is beyond me. I could have dropped into power lines or the highway. Not only did I find it. I flew a perfect student pattern, but did not have the strength to flare (meaning the landing hurt also).I was so out of it. When first asked if I was ok, I said 'what do you mean I just got out of my tent,' and then pointed to my parachute. I am not saying Jesus took the toggles, but someone looked after me that day. July 2014 ￼*Because I keep getting asked: the skydiver that hit me did not receive any injuries￼, and was able to go back to work at iFLY the next day. 👍6 foot rule is a joke about social separation in America due to the corona virus. Nothing to do with skydiving. I have slowed down on jumping. Not because of this, but because the majority of my close jumping buddies have moved on to bigger drop zones / different life chapters (Miss those guys/girls)Yes you can share it. Please do! It could save a life (sorry for not posting it sooner)

Posted by Ben Pigeon on Friday, March 27, 2020


Here's another angle (action at around the 40-second mark):

So there is a first post that explains more what happened. This is the second pov of my homie luis's go pro. When he saw me passed out. He debated deploying his main, and cutting it away to get to my attitude. (he happened to be pretty far away) Then relaying on his reserve to land. Which would have pretty much made him James Bond. If you know luis, from the 'good old days of skydive dallas,' then you know how fun of a place/time it was and how much of a stand up guy luis is. (besides the fact he forgets to turn off his go pro)

Posted by Ben Pigeon on Friday, March 27, 2020


[Facebook via Reddit]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'I'M BETTER, MY HUSBAND IS GETTING SICKER'

1 digg thecut.com

The overwhelming feeling of New York City in the pandemic is, for me, the fact of our aloneness. There is no doctor to see, no tests to confirm what we already know.

EVERYBODY EATS

1 digg gizmodo.com

Chances are, your home internet is under a lot more strain than normal at the moment: With schools and workplaces temporarily closing all across the globe, you might well be fighting with your family or your housemates for any available bandwidth. If you want to limit buffering and maximize speeds, we've got a few tips to consider.

ANYTHING BUTTE

2 diggs kemc.substack.com

Upwards of 1,000 people died in Butte of the flu from 1918-19, nearly a third of all the flu deaths in the state. You can see their graves, but they don't explain why Butte was so badly affected. To put it simply, the city, a sprawling tribute to America's potential that prided itself on running mines, bars and brothels 24 hours a day, wouldn't heed all the warnings to close everything down.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample