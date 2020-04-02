I am posting this because I am bored, but also to promote the 6 foot rule. If we had used the 6' rule during this jump. A femur would not have connected with my head at 200 plus mph. But then again, following the 6 foot rule, a fellow jumper would not have been allowed to pull my chute when I was knocked unconscious at 10,000 feet.Side note: For nonskydivers, finding the drop zone can be difficult. Especially at this dz because it is all farmland, and it all looks the same. You have to identify roads to figure out where you are. I was so concussed that lost 3 days of memory. How I found the drop zone is beyond me. I could have dropped into power lines or the highway. Not only did I find it. I flew a perfect student pattern, but did not have the strength to flare (meaning the landing hurt also).I was so out of it. When first asked if I was ok, I said 'what do you mean I just got out of my tent,' and then pointed to my parachute. I am not saying Jesus took the toggles, but someone looked after me that day. July 2014 ￼*Because I keep getting asked: the skydiver that hit me did not receive any injuries￼, and was able to go back to work at iFLY the next day. 👍6 foot rule is a joke about social separation in America due to the corona virus. Nothing to do with skydiving. I have slowed down on jumping. Not because of this, but because the majority of my close jumping buddies have moved on to bigger drop zones / different life chapters (Miss those guys/girls)Yes you can share it. Please do! It could save a life (sorry for not posting it sooner)