Someone Inserted 'Simpsons' Characters Into Famous Paintings, And It Will Make Your Day Perfectly Cromulent

More than 30 years after its premiere, "The Simpsons" continues to remain omnipresent in our pop cultural landscape.

The super fan behind the @fine_art_simpsons Instagram account — where pop culture and high culture collide — has found a wonderfully creative way to recompose the iconic figures from the longest-running sitcom in history into famous works of art.

"I've been a 'Simpsons' fan my whole life — long enough that I actually don't remember a time without them," the artist told Digg in an Instagram message. "In Canada, where I'm from, 'The Simpsons' [was] an after school ritual. If you wanted, you could find 4-5 episodes in a row on any given weeknight on various channels. Of course, this was before DVDs, and pre-internet (I'm old)."

"The seasons we grew up on (1-9, roughly) were so solid that the jokes permeated my life and shaped my sense of humor," they said. "I think the strength of those episodes led to such universal enjoyment and ubiquity that it's no surprise 'The Simpsons' have lived on through endless quoting and later, heavy-duty meme-ification. There's a 'Simpsons' reference for literally every occasion."

"I think that's partially what inspired me to start creating these silly mashups. I went to school for fine art so my brain is filled with art history references. When you cross-reference that with my familiarity with the show, the jokes kind of write themselves."

Wassily Kandinsky — "Autumn In Knoxville"

Hokusai — "The Great Wave"

Leonardo Da Vinci — "The Unforgettable Luncheon"

Gustav Klimt — "The Kiss (The Baby Looked At Me)"

François Pascal Simon Gérard — "Cupid Et Peanut"

"Some of the images just go together miraculously — like Homer kissing Hans Moleman on his peanut head. Others take some pretty in-depth edits to both the Simpsons still and the piece of art to end up with a cohesive image. There's one I'm saving for Halloween that actually took me nearly five hours!"

The artist behind @fine_art_simpsons has been astounded by the reception their work has received around the internet.

"I am truly blown away by the response to my account. I was hesitant to start posting because there are some similar accounts out there, but a friend convinced me to run with it. I never thought I'd reach a thousand followers, much less 20k. But as a result I've gotten to chat with 'Simpsons' followers all over the world (shout out to Chile!) and partner with some fantastic fan accounts on contests, merchandise, etc. So long story short, I'm really enjoying myself!"

You can see more of their "Simpsons" mashups on their Instagram page and purchase prints on their Redbubble shop.



[h/t Twisted Sifter]