In a video that's making the rounds on social media, Prince Charles appears to noticeably snub Vice President Mike Pence at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, skipping by him to shake Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hand:



As the clip gained traction, Pence's office pushed back, saying that Pence had spoken to Prince Charles before event and pointing to the photo below, from before the event began:

All smiles as VP Pence exchanges greetings with Prince Charles at World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem which @VP addressed this morning. (Official White House Photo Myles D. Cullen) pic.twitter.com/R85PXgBxHo — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 23, 2020



In isolation, it's an uncomfortable video clip for Pence, but not the snub it originally appeared to be.