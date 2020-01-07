Space photographer Andrew McCarthy crafts some splendid images from his backyard, and his latest shot of Earth's moon is no exception. The image is not a single photograph, but rather "a blend of around 100k photos, which allowed me to sharpen the image and overcome some of the fuzzing caused by our turbulent atmosphere." And indeed, it's sharp as hell:

You can check out the rest of McCarthy's work on Instagram — its an excellent way to, excuse us, space out for a bit..



[Via Boing Boing]