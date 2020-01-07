CRATER EXPECTATIONS

Space photographer Andrew McCarthy crafts some splendid images from his backyard, and his latest shot of Earth's moon is no exception. The image is not a single photograph, but rather "a blend of around 100k photos, which allowed me to sharpen the image and overcome some of the fuzzing caused by our turbulent atmosphere." And indeed, it's sharp as hell:

My first lunar image of 2020 is also one of my most detailed. This is a blend of around 100k photos, which allowed me to sharpen the image and overcome some of the fuzzing caused by our turbulent atmosphere. The colors you see are real, caused by variations in the composition of the regolith. This first quarter moon also is one of the best for showing crater detail, as the long shadows long the terminator really make the details pop. . If you'd like a print, I have them available in various styles as well as the full size file for download to take to a printer of your choice. Check the link in my bio if interested. Thank you for your support, it helps me continue to bring you these images. . . . . . #nightsky #ig_nightphotography #astrophotography #universetoday #nightscape #fs_longexpo #longexpoelite #rsa_night #starrynight #milkywaygalaxy #stargazing #skymasters #longexposure_shots #astrophoto #nightimages #milkywaychasers #nightshooters #natgeospace #night_shooterz #ig_astrophotography #longexpo #nightscaper #visitsacramento #sacigers #meadeinstruments #opteam #selenophile #space #astronomy #mysacramento

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

You can check out the rest of McCarthy's work on Instagram — its an excellent way to, excuse us, space out for a bit..


[Via Boing Boing]

