THE HOUSE THAT PIZZA BUILT

Papa John's founder John Schnatter gave his TikTok fans a tour of his 40,000 square foot Kentucky property. The pizza patriarch, who resigned in 2018 as chairman of his company after acknowledging using a racial slur, begins his walkabout by showing off a massive eagle clock, which sits on a pedestal in his foyer.

Let's just say Schnatter's house has enough space to fit 40 pizzas.

@thepapajohnschnatter

Tour of the Papa Castle Part 1 #mycrib #finalsathome #fyp #boredinthehouse

♬ original sound – thepapajohnschnatter

