Papa John's Founder John Schnatter Admits He Ate 40 Pizzas In 30 Days In Wild Interview

John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's, appeared defiant (and er, sweaty) in a wild interview with WDRB News, the first public interview since his ouster.

Schnatter, who resigned from the company after using the n-word during a conference call last year, told the Kentucky news station that Papa John's board of directors members Olivia Kirtley and Mark Shapiro, who forced him out, "should be in jail." He claims in his interview that he was set up, saying that the board of directors used "the black community and race as a way to steal the company."

Schnatter also revealed he had over 40 pizzas from the chain over the past 30 days and said the quality of the pizza has deteriorated: "It's not the same product. It just doesn't taste as good."

As the interview came to a close, Schnatter said, rather ominously, "Stay tuned. The day of reckoning will come. The record will be straight."

Watch below for a supercut of the interview:

