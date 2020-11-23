Last month, home sales in the United States rose to a 14-year high. Thanks to low interest rates, a housing supply shortage, and people's desire to upgrade during the pandemic to accommodate their remote work, housing prices have soared. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which ZIP codes are now the most expensive in the US?

Using data from residential sales closed between January 1 and October 16, real estate site Property Shark identified the top 121 priciest ZIP codes in the country as measured by median sale price. It should be noted that Property Shark calculated median sale prices using closed home sales rather than asking prices to better reflect the market.

Here are the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes, according to Property Shark:



Ranking ZIP Code Municipality County State 2020 Median Sale Price 1 94027 Atherton San Mateo County CA $7,000,000 2 11962 Sagaponack Suffolk County NY $3,875,000 3 90402 Santa Monica Los Angeles County CA $3,750,000 3 90210 Beverly Hills Los Angeles County CA $3,750,000 4 94957 Ross Marin County CA $3,605,000 5 94028 Portola Valley San Mateo County CA $3,530,000 6 94022 Los Altos Santa Clara County CA $3,453,000 7 11932 Bridgehampton Suffolk County NY $3,325,000 8 94301 Palo Alto Santa Clara County CA $3,298,000 9 98039 Medina King County WA $3,225,000 10 94024 Los Altos Santa Clara County CA $3,200,000

Property Shark

The top 10 most expensive ZIP codes are clustered in California, with Atherton, California — the heart of Silicon Valley — claiming the No. 1 spot, with a $7 million median sale price. Atherton was also the most expensive ZIP code last year.

While California and New York make up the majority of the most expensive ZIP codes in the US — California claims 87 of the priciest ZIP codes, New York 20 — this is the first time that no New York City ZIP codes have made the top 10 list.

NYC's TriBeCa, ZIP code 10007, was the No. 5 most expensive ZIP code last year, with a median sale price of $3.9 million, but this year it has dropped to No. 11, with a median sale price of $3.15 million. The decrease is part of a downward trend seen among several expensive ZIP codes in New York City, many ZIP codes in Chelsea and the Garment District having also seen prices contract this year.



