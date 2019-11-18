As the cost of buying a house continues to balloon, you may have found yourself looking at home listings and sighing deeply. But where are residential prices the most soul-crushingly expensive?

After looking at the median sale prices of residential transactions in different zip codes, real estate website PropertyShark has put together a ranking of the top 125 priciest zip codes in the US in 2019. Because of the number of ties, 125 zip codes made the cut among the 100 most expensive median sale prices in the US this year.

But if we're to look first at the top 10 most expensive zip codes, you can see from the graph below that Atherton, California's 94027 (that is, the heart of Silicon Valley) is the most expensive zip code in the US this year with a staggering median sale price of $7.05 million. In second place is Sagaponack, New York's 11962 with $4.3 million. Notably, 6 out of the top 10 most expensive zip codes this year are in California, and 4 of those are in the home buying disaster zone that is the Bay Area:



And here's a distribution of the most expensive zip codes by state. Of the top 125 most expensive zip codes in the US this year, a jaw-dropping 91 are located in California. The state with the second-highest number is New York with 18 zip codes.



And with 13 of the 125 most expensive zip codes located in the city, San Francisco is the most expensive city in the US. San Francisco's 94123, which covers Marina District and Cow Hollow, is the most expensive among all the city's zip codes with a median price of $2 million.



[See the full ranking at Property Shark]