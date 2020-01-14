So, Uh, What's Going On With The Bloomberg Campaign's Twitter Account?
COMEDIC HACKS OR ACTUALLY HACKED?

Digg · Updated:

One billionaire took to the Democratic primary debate stage in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday night, but it was not Mike Bloomberg. Bloomberg, who entered the race late and is still lagging in polls, did not qualify for the debate and instead watched his fellow three commas club member Tom Steyer duke it out with Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

But Bloomberg was not to be kept quiet. As the debate kicked off, the Bloomberg campaign's Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) also kicked things off, innocuously enough, with some facts about Bloomberg:

And then things started to get… weirder:

There is… a lot more from where that came from. We can only imagine the over-caffeinated staffer (or maybe one of the comedians behind the "Moves Like Bloomberg" parody?) feverishly pounding away at keyboard deep inside Bloomberg HQ.

Does this keep Bloomberg's name in the news despite him not taking part in the debate? Maybe. Will it make people more likely to see Bloomberg as the reasonable choice? Depends on his luck at the dog track:


[Via Twitter]

