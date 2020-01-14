So, Uh, What's Going On With The Bloomberg Campaign's Twitter Account?

One billionaire took to the Democratic primary debate stage in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday night, but it was not Mike Bloomberg. Bloomberg, who entered the race late and is still lagging in polls, did not qualify for the debate and instead watched his fellow three commas club member Tom Steyer duke it out with Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

But Bloomberg was not to be kept quiet. As the debate kicked off, the Bloomberg campaign's Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) also kicked things off, innocuously enough, with some facts about Bloomberg:

We promised to tweet stuff. We promised fun stuff. We promised the best stuff. Here we go. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pFX0mNulzt — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

And then things started to get… weirder:

Test your political knowledge:

SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE. pic.twitter.com/CkzdgwpzdI — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Mike has given billions to charity, but refuses to give another cent to his lazy slacker nephew, Duane. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Observers believe the turning point of the 1976 election is when Gerald Ford debated while eating a sausage calzone. #DebateFacts #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cZYvU4r6Px — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

POLL TIME!

WHICH WILD ANIMAL WOULD BE MOST FUN TO RELEASE ONTO THE DEBATE STAGE WITHOUT WARNING? — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Much like a real wolf, debate moderator Wolf Blitzer can devour an elk carcass in one sitting. #DebateFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

WHICH @pitbull SONG SHOULD PRESIDENT BLOOMBERG ENTER A ROOM TO INSTEAD OF "HAIL TO THE CHIEF"? — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

There is… a lot more from where that came from. We can only imagine the over-caffeinated staffer (or maybe one of the comedians behind the "Moves Like Bloomberg" parody?) feverishly pounding away at keyboard deep inside Bloomberg HQ.

Does this keep Bloomberg's name in the news despite him not taking part in the debate? Maybe. Will it make people more likely to see Bloomberg as the reasonable choice? Depends on his luck at the dog track:

While Mike is currently the 14th richest person in the world, that position could change depending on how he does tonight at the dog track. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020



[Via Twitter]