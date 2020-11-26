When Your Circle Small But Y'all Crazy, Clifford The Big Red Dog, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got a mysterious monolith in Utah, when your circle small but y'all crazy, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Paulie Walnuts shooting at things.
4. Mysterious Monolith In Utah
The meme
Last week, a team with the Utah Department of Public Safety found a peculiar object standing in the desert: a 12-foot high metal monolith fixed deep in a remote part of Red Rock County.
Theories abound about the object, which recalls the monolith in "2001: A Space Odyssey," but Internet sleuths have confirmed that it has been in the same spot for years. For now, we'll just have to wait and see which artists claim this one.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. When Your Circle Small But Y'all Crazy
The meme
Due to the ongoing pandemic, health experts and governing bodies alike have been advising people not to travel or gather in groups this Thanksgiving. It comes as a blow to Americans who still don't want to reconcile their beloved November traditions with the holiday's genocidal provenance, but many of us have accepted the reality of COVID-19 and adjusted our plans accordingly.
That said, just because you don't travel or your COVID bubble is very small doesn't mean things can't get out of hand — as evidenced by the below fictional families from TV shows and movies. (Yes, they're fictional, but life imitates art, etc.)
Examples
"The VVitch":
"Midsommar":
"Parasite":
"Fleabag":
"Big Little Lies":
If your circle remotely resembles any of the above, sorry to say it: you're screwed.
Molly Bradley
2. Clifford the Big Red Dog
The meme
On Wednesday, the official teaser of the live-action movie "Clifford the Big Red Dog" was released. Revealing a giant puppy with blood-red fur, the teaser immediately incited mixed reactions. Memes poking fun at Clifford's appearance sprang up on Twitter, with some people calling him "terrifying" and others recalling previous visual effects misfires like in "Cats" and "Sonic the Hedgehog."
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. Paulie Walnuts Shooting At Things
The meme
While "The Sopranos" went off the air 13 years ago, the internet continues to be obsessed with the show. Indeed, a scene from a famous episode, where Paulie Gualtieri, better known as Paulie Walnuts, drives a Russian guy out into the middle of the Pine Barrens and shoots at him (though it's unclear if he got away), has suddenly become a viral meme format.
Examples
James Crugnale
