When Your Circle Small But Y'all Crazy, Clifford The Big Red Dog, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got a mysterious monolith in Utah, when your circle small but y'all crazy, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Paulie Walnuts shooting at things.

4. Mysterious Monolith In Utah

The meme

Last week, a team with the Utah Department of Public Safety found a peculiar object standing in the desert: a 12-foot high metal monolith fixed deep in a remote part of Red Rock County.

Theories abound about the object, which recalls the monolith in "2001: A Space Odyssey," but Internet sleuths have confirmed that it has been in the same spot for years. For now, we'll just have to wait and see which artists claim this one.

The @UtahDPS helicopter was assisting the @UtahDWR in counting bighorn sheep in remote southern Utah Wednesday when the crew encountered something entirely 'out of this world'…@KSL5TV #KSLTV #Utah



Photojournalist: @Photog_Steve5 pic.twitter.com/f8P0fayDIS — Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) November 21, 2020



Examples



I think I know WHO is behind the Utah monolith pic.twitter.com/eWafGkD4kT — ZonkstheAlien👽 (@ZonkstheAlien) November 24, 2020

A mysterious monolith has appeared in Utah that has a #FixTheMoneyFixTheWorld sticker on it. pic.twitter.com/fYZtDAQz1k — Crystamped.hodl LNP/₿P ⚡🔑 #Free_Ross (@Crystamped) November 25, 2020

Adwait Patil

3. When Your Circle Small But Y'all Crazy

The meme

Due to the ongoing pandemic, health experts and governing bodies alike have been advising people not to travel or gather in groups this Thanksgiving. It comes as a blow to Americans who still don't want to reconcile their beloved November traditions with the holiday's genocidal provenance, but many of us have accepted the reality of COVID-19 and adjusted our plans accordingly.

That said, just because you don't travel or your COVID bubble is very small doesn't mean things can't get out of hand — as evidenced by the below fictional families from TV shows and movies. (Yes, they're fictional, but life imitates art, etc.)



Examples



"The VVitch":

when your circle small but y'all crazy pic.twitter.com/NikAd75ys1 — freya (@gerwigfilms) November 21, 2020

"Midsommar":

when your circle small but y'all crazy pic.twitter.com/dySHnXwNdJ — d*ck (@thering26) November 24, 2020

"Parasite":

when your circle small but y'all crazy pic.twitter.com/wwADDrLbp9 — ☆ clemmie ☆ (@cIemmie) November 22, 2020

"Fleabag":

when your circle small but y'all crazy pic.twitter.com/LihE5UqFi4 — maya (@viIIanclle) November 23, 2020

"Big Little Lies":

when your circle small but y'all crazy pic.twitter.com/JYXshR1Kyc — ella (@portraitofalayd) November 22, 2020

If your circle remotely resembles any of the above, sorry to say it: you're screwed.

Molly Bradley

2. Clifford the Big Red Dog

The meme

On Wednesday, the official teaser of the live-action movie "Clifford the Big Red Dog" was released. Revealing a giant puppy with blood-red fur, the teaser immediately incited mixed reactions. Memes poking fun at Clifford's appearance sprang up on Twitter, with some people calling him "terrifying" and others recalling previous visual effects misfires like in "Cats" and "Sonic the Hedgehog."



Examples



First impressions are important pic.twitter.com/wMz8NQWNSH — Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) November 25, 2020

Everyone: "Wow I can't wait to see what the live action Clifford The Big Red Dog looks like!"



Clifford: *Looks like Big Red Dog*



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/jKEbPg5eOu — Zach•BLM (@og_starr) November 25, 2020

behind the scenes with the Clifford CGI team pic.twitter.com/5N1JGmf7K3 — smartwool campus ambassador (@natureplayer_) November 25, 2020

"Clifford looks weird"

"I don't like it, why is it realistic"



ITS LITERALLY A BIG RED DOG pic.twitter.com/7K51YmPqs1 — alvinshotjuicebox (@Liltoomuchdrank) November 25, 2020

clifford is already drenched in the blood of his enemies and he isn't finished. pic.twitter.com/pb4TWe22KV — a sinkhole of rats (@Kathriller) November 25, 2020

that's not clifford that's Carrie https://t.co/Suttsu7hbr — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) November 25, 2020

the clifford the clifford

I want mom says we have

at home pic.twitter.com/PpiCJRQKHF — NEON NO (@Neon_woof) November 25, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. Paulie Walnuts Shooting At Things

The meme

While "The Sopranos" went off the air 13 years ago, the internet continues to be obsessed with the show. Indeed, a scene from a famous episode, where Paulie Gualtieri, better known as Paulie Walnuts, drives a Russian guy out into the middle of the Pine Barrens and shoots at him (though it's unclear if he got away), has suddenly become a viral meme format.

the meta-context of that Pine Barrens meme going around is that Paulie misses when he shoots at the Chechen, or at least fails to kill him. Each post is a subconscious, implicit admission of failure! — BLAUERGEIST! (@blauer_geist) November 23, 2020



Examples



"Pine Barrens" – The Sopranos – S03E11 pic.twitter.com/YxrvI4orxk — Great Moments in Hupstory (@hupstory) November 23, 2020

🎶 you are my special angel 🎶 pic.twitter.com/dAp199OcjW — mad men pics (@madmenpics) November 22, 2020

James Crugnale

