Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom Dick Incident, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Chris Pratt is the worst Chris, does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?, Pope Francis holding things and Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom dick incident

4. Chris Pratt Is The Worst Chris

The meme

The internet's love affair with Chris Pratt has been fading for years now, but after this week, we think it's safe to say it's over for good. Here is how the breakup unfolded.

Last Saturday, TV writer Amy Berg posted this tweet pitting four of the most famous Hollywood Chrises against each other, captioning it, "One has got to go."

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

No offense to Amy, of course, but neither the party game One Gotta Go nor the debate over the best (or worst) Hollywood Chris is entirely new. However, for whatever reason (actually, there are several), her tweet struck a nerve, and the internet answered her prompt swiftly and near unanimously: Chris Pratt has got to go.

But why Pratt and not Hemsworth, Pine or Evans? Some respondents pointed to Pratt's connection to Hillsong Church, which Ellen Page called "infamously anti-LGBTQ" early last year. One respondent recalled the time he gave up his 15-year-old cat for adoption. Most, however, based their answer on Pratt's assumed political views — i.e. that he's a Republican — pointing to a "Don't Tread On Me" T-shirt he once wore as well as his Instagram follows, which include Ben Shapiro.

To the last point, anti-Pratt voters seemed to find new evidence of the actor's politics just a day after Berg's tweet, when "Avengers" cast members Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana announced they would, ahem, assemble for a Joe Biden fundraiser on October 20. Notably absent, Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt hoping no one notices his absence here https://t.co/6SW0A40Kd0 pic.twitter.com/K8VkYryzYR — Jonathan Boo-hle (@jm_boehle) October 18, 2020

As if all of this weren't exhausting enough, the drama multiplied this week when some of those very same actors came to Pratt's defense, which, unsurprisingly, went over very poorly and also raised the important question of where they were when Brie Larson was facing actual harassment.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Ah yes, but the memes. We almost forgot.



Examples



I don't even eat bacon but I'm gonna have to say chris pratt. https://t.co/mdEpEk5pwj — shereen (@shereeny) October 22, 2020

HEARTWARMING: Celebrities sing "Let's Hear It For the Boy" to show solidarity with Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/1reD0DaWEh — Brown 👻 Election Needle 👻 Anthony™ (@anthelonious) October 21, 2020

The other Chris's watching the Chris Pratt drama pic.twitter.com/JqwaeVniTg — Dalila (@dearestdalila) October 21, 2020

chris evans, chris pine, and chris hemsworth knowing they're superior to chris pratt pic.twitter.com/MygZ5YLxdL — bindie ♥s paige, ali, ky & erin (@ROCKYSDESERT) October 18, 2020

My Chris bad my Chris hood my Chris do stuff that ur Chris wish he could — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 21, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

3. Does This Look Like An Appropriate Father/Son Interaction To You?

The meme

Woof, so, though he never should have been in the first place, Hunter Biden — presidential candidate Joe Biden's second son — is still in the news. Why? Well, the long answer involves an ongoing right-wing conspiracy theory that Joe blackmailed Ukraine into firing a prosecutor to prevent said prosecutor from unearthing alleged corrupt activity conducted by Hunter Biden when he worked at a gas company there. Most recently, Rudy Giuliani claimed to have gotten his hands on an old computer of Hunter's and hacked into it to find incriminating messages between him and his father, the former vice president. The New York Post reported on these, but social media platforms determined that the reporting was spurious enough that the article was blocked from being shared.

The short answer, of course, is that Trump's campaign are trying to drum up a scandal à la Hillary's emails to throw off the projected course of the election.

Anyway, the very latest, and by far pettiest, in all of this is that John Cardillo, a TV host for conservative news channel Newsmax, tweeted a photograph of Joe and Hunter in a warm embrace, along with what he must have thought was a damning caption:

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/XDMIsgjUKI — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 22, 2020

Which commentary we are not going to dignify with any kind of analytical breakdown to explain why it's dumb as hell. Instead, we'll let Twitter take it down for us, doing what it does best (but for a good cause, for once): showing people exactly how idiotic they really are.



Examples



Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/eft8Gw41V0 — miles klee 🦇 (@MilesKlee) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/wlggIdmYG4 — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/QOxi6JZ633 — maura quint (@behindyourback) October 22, 2020

"WOULD YOU LIKE TO HAVE AN APPROPRIATE FATHER-SON INTERACTION?" pic.twitter.com/IIGok90lPm — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? I dont know how to post pictures but imagine a tiny Shrek wiping a big shrek's ass. — The Blob (1988) Delaney (@robdelaney) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/QAlNMi5G3F — Adam SteinbAaahh!!! Real Monsters (@adamsteinbaugh) October 22, 2020

But perhaps Mara Wilson shut it down best:

pic.twitter.com/cWEyMQ2Qag — Mara "Get Rid of the Nazis" Wilson (@MaraWilson) October 22, 2020

Molly Bradley

2. Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom Dick Incident

The meme

On Monday, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was suspended from The New Yorker after allegedly exposing himself during an "election scenario exercise" on a Zoom video call between his colleagues at the magazine and radio staffers from WNYC.

In a statement to VICE, Jeffrey Toobin apologized for the "embarrassingly stupid mistake." https://t.co/L2O81yjIiL — Laura Wagner (@laurawags) October 19, 2020

"I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said in a statement to Vice. "I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

The high-profile debacle led "Zoom Dick" to trend on Twitter, with many folks simultaneously aghast and fascinated by Toobin's behavior. Even O.J. Simpson, fellow bad decision maker, weighed in on the sticky situation.

Netizens made hay of Toobin's vulgar actions by quickly creating some schadenfreude-laden memes at his expense.



Examples



the new game is to replace every new yorker cartoon caption with "Jeffrey Toobin took his dick out on a Zoom call." pic.twitter.com/NkuxsTJtxs — Ryan 'Follow @SecretBase' Simmons (@rysimmons) October 19, 2020

When you're on a work zoom call with #JeffreyToobin pic.twitter.com/qqoYN8Eh3x — First Time Long Time (@fan_grumpy) October 19, 2020

shocked Zoom Dick hasn't been on our 2020 bingo card until now — Sarah Solomon (@sarahsolfails) October 19, 2020

James Crugnale and Adwait Patil

1. Pope Francis Holding Things

The meme

Last weekend, an old meme of Pope Francis holding a Eucharist wafer gained new life when Twitter users took advantage of the platform's tile image format to replace wafer the Pope was holding in the 2013 photo with other ludicrous, not-so-holy objects. It may be an old meme, but the sight of Pope Francis holding up Simba, Baby Yoda or, in the most eyebrow-raising case, his own head, will never fail to give us a chuckle or a good shudder.



Examples



pope pattern luxus edition pic.twitter.com/Hk0ymbUiKu — elli fanclub nordkiez (@flitzpiepe0815) October 16, 2020

October 30th.



He will save us. pic.twitter.com/aZHizEjVZb — President JackOLantern Emoji Harding 🎃 (@PopeAwesomeXIII) October 16, 2020

pick a number pic.twitter.com/xMGYMVYs51 — molly but spooky (@505mol) October 18, 2020

So I found the original image used in that Pope meme, and — unsurprisingly — he's holding the most holy item of all in it. #N64 pic.twitter.com/sqVqQkZ63h — N64 Today (@N64Today) October 17, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Amy Coney Barrett's blank notepad, this can't be the same brain, every day I do my silly little tasks, and the iPhone 12 looks like an iPhone 5.