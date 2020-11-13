Four Seasons Total Landscaping, FiveThirtyEight's Origin Story, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Gritty, FiveThirtyEight's origin story, calling the race for Biden, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, what's something that isn't racist but feels racist and Dean Browning announcing he's a black gay man.
6. Gritty
The meme
I'm going to assume that at least to some degree, you followed the recent presidential election enough to know that while it was close, Biden ultimately came out on top, winning both the popular vote and the electoral college. Though there are still some details to be worked out (read: while judges heave weary sighs and repeatedly dismiss Trump campaign lawsuits alleging voter fraud in various states), once Biden clinched Philadelphia, the thing was done. News networks near-simultaneously announced his win just before noon ET on Saturday, November 7. And there were celebrations in many US cities — but none so exuberant as those in Philadelphia.
But the best part of Philly's revelry was undoubtedly the love shown for Gritty.
If you're not familiar, Gritty is the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers National Hockey League, but the city has all but officially adopted Gritty as their representative, and a symbol of justice and freedom.
Or, if you're a reader of French newspaper Le Monde, you'll know him as "Gritty, icon of the far left."
Or maybe this is more accurate:
The citizens of Philadelphia felt that this was a victory of Gritty's as much as Biden's — and rightly so. Collected here are just a sampling of the joyous Gritty-centric memes that flooded the internet this weekend.
Examples
Know him. Thank him. Never forget him.
Molly Bradley
5. Calling The Race For Biden
The meme
At 8:50 AM EST on Friday, November 6, Decision Desk HQ became the first major outlet to project that Joe Biden, having carried Pennsylvania, would become the 46th president of the United States.
However, the other major outlets, including CNN and the Associated Press, would not call the election for Biden for another 26 excruciating hours.
That did not stop Pop Crave, the pop culture Twitter account, from announcing Biden's win just five minutes after Decision Desk HQ had made the call. (Decision Desk HQ was one of seven outlets Twitter allowed to call election results.)
Following Pop Crave's lead, people began to imagine other lifestyle publications calling the election, and as Biden's vote total climbed higher, so too did the retweets on these delightfully distracting memes.
Examples
Even Carole Baskin's missing husband got in on the action.
Jon-Michael Poff
4. Four Seasons Total Landscaping
The meme
Last weekend, Rudy Giuliani's news conference in Philadelphia went viral, thanks to a miscommunication between Donald Trump and his staffers. While the president had mistakenly believed that Giuliani would be holding the press conference at the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Philly, it instead took place outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a local business that neighbors an adult book store and a crematorium.
While the booking initially seemed to be a mistake, "the campaign had always intended to hold the news conference in a friendlier part of town," per the New York Times. In either case, the internet had a field day with the president's mixup, and the jokes basically wrote themselves.
Examples
There was even a crossover meme referencing the mysterious turf restoration of the White House's North Lawn:
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
3. Dean Browning Announces He's A Black Gay Man
The meme
Dean Browning, a white Republican and former congressional candidate from Pennsylvania, captured the attention of the internet this week when he tweeted, apropos of nothing, that he was a "black gay guy" for whom "Obama [had done] nothing."
Browning deleted his tweet, but not before becoming a trending topic and sending Twitter into full-fledged private investigator mode.
Some people began accusing Browning of attempting to catfish his followers with a sock puppet account, but the story took a sharp turn when Browning claimed he had been quoting one of his followers.
Internet sleuths got to work and soon enough connected the dots between Browning's self-description and the account of one "Dan Purdy" (@soulcookie322), who had frequently interacted with Browning's account.
Then, @soulcookie322 put out a video claiming he had, in fact, given Browning the tweet that started the debacle. His account was later suspended.
The story, already bizarre, took one final twist when "Dan Purdy" was revealed to be William "Byl" Holte, the nephew of singer Patti LaBelle.
Twitter users were completely absorbed by the convoluted yarn and created memes to commemorate the bizarre moment.
Examples
James Crugnale
2. What's Something That Isn't Racist But Feels Racist
The meme
In recent days Twitter has utilized a simple call and response format for parsing objectively benign, though seemingly hostile, behavior. It started a few days ago when Rebecca (@abcdrih) posed this thought-provoking question: "what's something that ISN'T racist but still FEELS racist to you?" Centered mostly around pure vibes, the format took off on Twitter, with others asking the same question about gay and black identities.
Examples
Then, of course, it just became a joke.
Adwait Patil
1. FiveThirtyEight's Origin Story
The meme
MSNBC host Joy Reid got into a pickle this week when she claimed that Nate Silver's election prognostication website FiveThirtyEight was named after the margin of votes separating George W. Bush and Al Gore in Florida during the 2000 presidential election.
This is incorrect, and she was corrected by numerous politicos, most notably Jake Tapper.
This sparked the imagination of political Twitter, which came up with other humorously erroneous origin stories for Silver's website.
Examples
James Crugnale
