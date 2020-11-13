Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Gritty, FiveThirtyEight's origin story, calling the race for Biden, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, what's something that isn't racist but feels racist and Dean Browning announcing he's a black gay man.

6. Gritty

The meme

I'm going to assume that at least to some degree, you followed the recent presidential election enough to know that while it was close, Biden ultimately came out on top, winning both the popular vote and the electoral college. Though there are still some details to be worked out (read: while judges heave weary sighs and repeatedly dismiss Trump campaign lawsuits alleging voter fraud in various states), once Biden clinched Philadelphia, the thing was done. News networks near-simultaneously announced his win just before noon ET on Saturday, November 7. And there were celebrations in many US cities — but none so exuberant as those in Philadelphia.

I'm literally running out of words to describe what is happening in #philly tonight. There are unicorns, #flyersgritty, people dressed as mail boxes ("delivering democracy" in a playful, uplifting, non-partisan way). #philadelphia you've truly outdone yourselves. #bidensupporters pic.twitter.com/zlysAP1ZJG — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) November 7, 2020

This may be the most Philly thing ever. pic.twitter.com/kqAtDOcLFy — Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) November 7, 2020

But the best part of Philly's revelry was undoubtedly the love shown for Gritty.

If you're not familiar, Gritty is the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers National Hockey League, but the city has all but officially adopted Gritty as their representative, and a symbol of justice and freedom.

Gritty has been awake for 72 hours straight pic.twitter.com/rnS4qQ7IUQ — Elle Em (they/them) (@ellle_em) November 7, 2020

Or, if you're a reader of French newspaper Le Monde, you'll know him as "Gritty, icon of the far left."

French media having to explain to readers who @GrittyNHL is as part of their election coverage wasn't on my 2020 bingo card, but it's definitely my fave moment of the cycle so far. pic.twitter.com/d8Pz0H8d9R — Chris Sgro (@cristoferosgro) November 7, 2020

Or maybe this is more accurate:

This is straight up the best explanation of @GrittyNHL I have ever seen. #Gritty pic.twitter.com/wcoIGWBrE6 — Maxwell T Paule (@VeneficusIpse) November 6, 2020

The citizens of Philadelphia felt that this was a victory of Gritty's as much as Biden's — and rightly so. Collected here are just a sampling of the joyous Gritty-centric memes that flooded the internet this weekend.



Examples



The person who created this, is right up there with Michaelangelo. pic.twitter.com/WoyYux2QfF — David Iskra | Later Traitor! (@IskraDavidPhoto) November 6, 2020

Made this just this morning pic.twitter.com/d2p0LyKGLZ — Robert "WEAR A MASK!" Lyman🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@steamrob42) November 6, 2020

The new cabinet pic.twitter.com/yukYpOGvYS — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 6, 2020

You have to question the wisdom of Right wing pundits encouraging GOP loyalists to descend on a city with the strongest "fuck around and find out" energy in the country. We embrace a 7 ft orange methadone nightmare on knife shoes like a stuffed teddy bear. We cold-cocked santa. — Vivaldi's Le Quattro Stagioni Total Landscaping🌹 (@LetDemTweetCake) November 5, 2020

Know him. Thank him. Never forget him.

Molly Bradley

5. Calling The Race For Biden

The meme

At 8:50 AM EST on Friday, November 6, Decision Desk HQ became the first major outlet to project that Joe Biden, having carried Pennsylvania, would become the 46th president of the United States.

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.



Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.



Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST



All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

However, the other major outlets, including CNN and the Associated Press, would not call the election for Biden for another 26 excruciating hours.

Here are the times when the networks and the AP announced Biden's victory:



CNN: 11:24:20

NBC: 11:25:15

CBS: 11:25:45

ABC: 11:26:30

AP: 11:28

Fox News: 11:40 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 7, 2020

That did not stop Pop Crave, the pop culture Twitter account, from announcing Biden's win just five minutes after Decision Desk HQ had made the call. (Decision Desk HQ was one of seven outlets Twitter allowed to call election results.)

BREAKING: Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States.



Via @DecisionDeskHQ pic.twitter.com/NrmKDfS6Nw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2020

Following Pop Crave's lead, people began to imagine other lifestyle publications calling the election, and as Biden's vote total climbed higher, so too did the retweets on these delightfully distracting memes.



Examples



The Aldi grocery store weekly flyer has called the race for Biden https://t.co/snyv6GX5Vs — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) November 7, 2020

The United in-flight magazine has called the race for Biden. https://t.co/SUDY0EAqiQ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 7, 2020

Runner's World has called the race for Biden. — (((BuffaloMeg)))👸🏼 👩🏻‍⚖️ 💛🐝🥀 (@mwolfers) November 7, 2020

Soap Opera Digest has called the race for Biden. https://t.co/sERmGFqKUA — Angela #blacklivesmatter (@AngelaGunn) November 7, 2020

Horse and Hounds magazine has called the race for Biden. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 7, 2020

Even Carole Baskin's missing husband got in on the action.

Carole Baskin's missing husband has called the race for Biden. — abigail spanberger stan (@notcapnamerica) November 7, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

4. Four Seasons Total Landscaping

The meme

Last weekend, Rudy Giuliani's news conference in Philadelphia went viral, thanks to a miscommunication between Donald Trump and his staffers. While the president had mistakenly believed that Giuliani would be holding the press conference at the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Philly, it instead took place outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a local business that neighbors an adult book store and a crematorium.

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

While the booking initially seemed to be a mistake, "the campaign had always intended to hold the news conference in a friendlier part of town," per the New York Times. In either case, the internet had a field day with the president's mixup, and the jokes basically wrote themselves.



Examples



guys be like "i know a spot" and take you to four seasons total landscaping — gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) November 9, 2020

water.

earth.

fire.

air.



long ago, the four seasons lived together in total landscaping. — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 9, 2020

BREAKING: Jason Derulo falls down stairs at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/dZCjAiKsjX — bailey disler (@baytato) November 7, 2020

There was even a crossover meme referencing the mysterious turf restoration of the White House's North Lawn:

Four Seasons Total Landscaping. pic.twitter.com/g9rd8RrIAE — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 10, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. Dean Browning Announces He's A Black Gay Man

The meme

Dean Browning, a white Republican and former congressional candidate from Pennsylvania, captured the attention of the internet this week when he tweeted, apropos of nothing, that he was a "black gay guy" for whom "Obama [had done] nothing."

Browning deleted his tweet, but not before becoming a trending topic and sending Twitter into full-fledged private investigator mode.

Ummmmm somebody come look at this pic.twitter.com/bDzZpkaU1z — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 10, 2020

Some people began accusing Browning of attempting to catfish his followers with a sock puppet account, but the story took a sharp turn when Browning claimed he had been quoting one of his followers.

Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower.



Sorry if context was not clear.



Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes.



Many people won't say it vocally, but do in private. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 10, 2020

Internet sleuths got to work and soon enough connected the dots between Browning's self-description and the account of one "Dan Purdy" (@soulcookie322), who had frequently interacted with Browning's account.

so from googling it would appear @deanbrowningpa's black guy identity "Dan Purdy" was also once used on the suspended account @soulcookie322. but before that account became Dan Purdy, it was a white guy named "Pat Riarchy" and "White Goodman". dean is really something else pic.twitter.com/gFkUPkNDPV — food truck drove away with my debit card (@fart) November 10, 2020

Then, @soulcookie322 put out a video claiming he had, in fact, given Browning the tweet that started the debacle. His account was later suspended.

so the video was taken down, but here it is in case you want your brain to melt: pic.twitter.com/umGPjt5sN4 — alex (@alex_abads) November 10, 2020

The story, already bizarre, took one final twist when "Dan Purdy" was revealed to be William "Byl" Holte, the nephew of singer Patti LaBelle.

Twitter users were completely absorbed by the convoluted yarn and created memes to commemorate the bizarre moment.



Examples



"I am a black gay guy" pic.twitter.com/Y2MjOfh3cM — Alex (@Brazill201) November 10, 2020

i am REELING pic.twitter.com/v0lyuGmDQM — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 10, 2020

Dean Browning, Dan Purdy puppet account, Patti LaBelle's Nephew, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/2fYlcPSumw — dark mackenzie (@ApertureHeart) November 10, 2020

Casting Dan Purdy pic.twitter.com/6z984Cj4FQ — Ryan Ken (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) November 10, 2020

James Crugnale

2. What's Something That Isn't Racist But Feels Racist

The meme

In recent days Twitter has utilized a simple call and response format for parsing objectively benign, though seemingly hostile, behavior. It started a few days ago when Rebecca (@abcdrih) posed this thought-provoking question: "what's something that ISN'T racist but still FEELS racist to you?" Centered mostly around pure vibes, the format took off on Twitter, with others asking the same question about gay and black identities.



Examples



girls who write their A's like this https://t.co/l4fNnlab2Z pic.twitter.com/qtGc7vYuqE — jasmine rice 🍚 (@jasminericegirl) November 11, 2020

Not liking house music https://t.co/XTDbyOwK0g — • T E M E T • (@Temet21) November 11, 2020

*gestures wildly in all directions* https://t.co/L0eTfpK1yA — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) November 12, 2020

Then, of course, it just became a joke.

What's something that ISN'T Fergalicious but FEELS Fergalicious to you? — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) November 11, 2020

What's something that ISN'T but still feels like it IS to you? — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 11, 2020

what's something that feels like a four seasons, but *isn't* actually a four seasons? — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 12, 2020

Adwait Patil

1. FiveThirtyEight's Origin Story

The meme

MSNBC host Joy Reid got into a pickle this week when she claimed that Nate Silver's election prognostication website FiveThirtyEight was named after the margin of votes separating George W. Bush and Al Gore in Florida during the 2000 presidential election.

Here's the thing: the reason there's a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because 538 was the margin in FL when the Republican SCOTUS reversed the 2000 election during a recount, making Dubya the president. That's the kind of margin where races can flip. That's not what's up now. — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 10, 2020

This is incorrect, and she was corrected by numerous politicos, most notably Jake Tapper.

This isn't accurate. The margin in Florida was 537 votes (538 is the number of electoral college voters); the SCOTUS didn't reverse the 2000 election (Bush always led in every count). https://t.co/oVREnnu6nT — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

This is not accurate. As @FiveThirtyEight's website explains, "538 is the number of electors in the electoral college." https://t.co/rrxM4I6aPU https://t.co/UFizv61ovC — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 10, 2020

This sparked the imagination of political Twitter, which came up with other humorously erroneous origin stories for Silver's website.



Examples



538 is actually the atomic number of Nate Silver — Robin Goist (@robingoist) November 10, 2020

538 is just the number of friends we made along the way — Mitch Insero (@M_Insero26) November 10, 2020

538 is the number of other Nates that Nate Silver had to murder before he was able to establish dominance in front of his staff — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 10, 2020

Actually, 538 was the name of the doctor who created the monster. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) November 10, 2020

James Crugnale

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if... and Nevada's slow tally.