Wisconsin And Michigan Changing From Red To Blue, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if… and Nevada's slow tally.
6. The Electoral Map If…
The meme
This week, as many people nervously refreshed electoral maps online for the latest results, Twitter users started making their own maps reflecting more light-hearted scenarios. It's hard to imagine a world where the electoral map would be a dot of red in a sea of blue, for instance, but it could be true in this scenario perhaps:
Or this:
While none of these maps match the current results of the 2020 presidential election perfectly, they do provide a welcome respite from the nail-biting, too-close-to-call reality that has been our whole week.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
5. Wisconsin And Michigan Changing From Red To Blue
The meme
Ever since Joe Biden became the de facto Democratic nominee for president back in April, he has bet his campaign on welcoming the so-called Blue Wall — traditionally Democratic states including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — back into the fold following Hillary Clinton's stunning defeat there in 2016. So on Tuesday night when the Northern industrial states started reporting vote totals that were once again favorable to President Donald Trump, many liberals began to fear that the Blue Wall might crumble once again.
As the night wore on, however, and more mail-in ballots from those states were counted, Trump's initial edge faded. The Biden campaign had, after all, encouraged Democrats to vote early, and vote early they did.
By Wednesday morning, Trump's lead had evaporated entirely, and at 1:16 PM EST, the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden. Then, at 6 PM, they gave Michigan to Biden as well.
With both states changing from red to blue on the map, liberals on Twitter did exactly what you'd expect them to do: breathe a sigh of relief and then make it a meme.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
4. Three Branches Of Government
The meme
While we await the final results of the election, Jans on Twitter decided it was time to put our civic knowledge to the test.
Everyone was busy prognosticating about the results, but who among us knows what our democracy is actually built on — i.e. what are the three branches of government? Naturally the question was quote-tweet catnip.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. Stop The Count
The meme
It's been a fun three days of trying to figure out who will be the president of the US come January 2021, and guess what? We still don't know! Which is totally fine and we're all handling it super well!
Seriously, though, while it's hard to wait, for the most part, we're all agreed that we want every vote to count, because that's, you know, how democracy works. So we wait.
But some people are not as patient, and these people, unsurprisingly, have tended to be fierce Trump supporters who are anxious and disappointed that their candidate is currently behind in both the electoral and popular vote counts. What's even more concerning is that as the election goes on, President Trump himself has been insisting that the increasing votes for Joe Biden mean that Democrats have been committing voter fraud and are stealing the election* (*they aren't).
He has claimed on Twitter that "any vote that came in after election day will not be counted"* (*they will; this is the law) and even linked to a Breitbart article whose headline reads, "'No Question' Trump Would Have Won Nevada 'Convincingly' Without Mail-In Voting." Which, setting aside the humorous use of quotation marks here, makes the situation plain: Trump is worried he will lose this election and will do anything, including undermining his own logic, to deny it.
This morning, he tweeted:
Which is frankly confusing, because if we halted the count now, Biden would still win. But, once again, ignoring the utter lack of logic here, people on Twitter have been enjoying how this absurd tweet rings out of context.
Examples
The call to "stop the count" is patently absurd, but it's awfully hard to argue against someone who lives by zero discernible consistent laws — legal, physical, mathematical or otherwise.
Molly Bradley
2. Fivey, The FiveThirtyEight Fox
The meme
This election season, the wildly popular polling website FiveThirtyEight introduced Fivey Fox, a whimsical cartoon mascot resembling Clippy, Microsoft Word's assistant character. Fivey shares breaking news and provides readers with helpful hints and tips on election predictions.
Since the fox's debut, the internet has become uncomfortably smitten with Fivey, with many people tweeting tributes, fan art and memes of Nate Silver's endearing anthropomorphic critter.
Here are a few of the SFW examples.
Examples
James Crugnale
1. Nevada's Slow Tally
The meme
As officials continue to count votes in swing states across the country, perhaps nowhere has that process been slower than in Nevada, which has six critical electoral votes. As of 5 PM EST on Thursday, only 76% of the expected vote was in, leaving politicos anxious to learn the final tally and eager to express their impatience on Twitter.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
