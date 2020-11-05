Wisconsin And Michigan Changing From Red To Blue, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if… and Nevada's slow tally.

6. The Electoral Map If…

The meme

This week, as many people nervously refreshed electoral maps online for the latest results, Twitter users started making their own maps reflecting more light-hearted scenarios. It's hard to imagine a world where the electoral map would be a dot of red in a sea of blue, for instance, but it could be true in this scenario perhaps:

Electoral map if America got a zit pic.twitter.com/97p1wpuTwD — Genial Black Man (@trecoolx) November 3, 2020

Or this:

the map if biden wins every state where taylor swift didn't have a marvellous time ruining everything pic.twitter.com/kU0p68LY5S — matteo (@matteopng) November 3, 2020

While none of these maps match the current results of the 2020 presidential election perfectly, they do provide a welcome respite from the nail-biting, too-close-to-call reality that has been our whole week.



Examples



an electoral map if Biden wins every state containing area codes where Ludacris claimed to have hoes pic.twitter.com/WGLVYN4ufq — Pumpkin Spice 1 (@toriimacdaddy) November 3, 2020

the map when the president only wins the states mentioned in the hit 2009 song "Home" by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros pic.twitter.com/AYfmN5mI6C — Andrew Pericak (@andrewpericak) November 3, 2020

what the electoral map would look like if biden won every state with decent pizza pic.twitter.com/u7ZBwWZAwp — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) November 3, 2020

electoral map if biden wins every state sufjan stevens said he would write an album about pic.twitter.com/YwKrXVdmcO — eugene (@eug1998) November 3, 2020

The map if Biden wins every place referenced in the 3rd verse of Beez in the Trap by Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/Nkffulqyjg — 👨🏼‍💻 (@kingshitbby) November 3, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

5. Wisconsin And Michigan Changing From Red To Blue

The meme

Ever since Joe Biden became the de facto Democratic nominee for president back in April, he has bet his campaign on welcoming the so-called Blue Wall — traditionally Democratic states including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — back into the fold following Hillary Clinton's stunning defeat there in 2016. So on Tuesday night when the Northern industrial states started reporting vote totals that were once again favorable to President Donald Trump, many liberals began to fear that the Blue Wall might crumble once again.

As the night wore on, however, and more mail-in ballots from those states were counted, Trump's initial edge faded. The Biden campaign had, after all, encouraged Democrats to vote early, and vote early they did.

By Wednesday morning, Trump's lead had evaporated entirely, and at 1:16 PM EST, the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden. Then, at 6 PM, they gave Michigan to Biden as well.

With both states changing from red to blue on the map, liberals on Twitter did exactly what you'd expect them to do: breathe a sigh of relief and then make it a meme.



Examples



blue states welcoming Wisconsin and Michigan back into the fold pic.twitter.com/dpy2lwMyw5 — Nick 💿 (@n__c__l) November 4, 2020

Michigan and Wisconsin have entered the chat pic.twitter.com/B5IhlQkyRk — ISH (@IsmailYousef94) November 4, 2020

The mail in ballots sauntering in after y'all thought we lost Michigan and Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/w3zS4jN6dQ — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 4, 2020

Wisconsin and Michigan flipping from red to blue pic.twitter.com/ive3mFztw9 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 4, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

4. Three Branches Of Government

The meme

While we await the final results of the election, Jans on Twitter decided it was time to put our civic knowledge to the test.

Can y'all even name the 3 branches of government? — ♡♥Jans♡♥ (@GoldenJans) November 4, 2020

Everyone was busy prognosticating about the results, but who among us knows what our democracy is actually built on — i.e. what are the three branches of government? Naturally the question was quote-tweet catnip.



Examples



The Pretty One

The Stupid One

The One with weird power https://t.co/NKW97EE6uY pic.twitter.com/wvNLCudYgK — Dragon Ball Z Abridged Out Of Context (@DBZAOOC) November 5, 2020

BBQ BEER FREEDOM https://t.co/39sYJ2MzRc — Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) November 5, 2020

The girls, the goths, and the gays https://t.co/vSuw14NB1i — 🕸️ Horror Queen Rose 🐝 (@r0sexcl0uds) November 5, 2020

Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle…DUH!!! Yall need to pay more attention in school. https://t.co/URYCjsjtiH — Misses LACE Mamas (@jiggyjayy2) November 5, 2020

Bed, Bath, and Beyond https://t.co/Dvb7H99VIN — Sidereal Crisces Moon ✨ (@MsAriesMoon) November 5, 2020

Adwait Patil

3. Stop The Count

The meme

It's been a fun three days of trying to figure out who will be the president of the US come January 2021, and guess what? We still don't know! Which is totally fine and we're all handling it super well!

Seriously, though, while it's hard to wait, for the most part, we're all agreed that we want every vote to count, because that's, you know, how democracy works. So we wait.

But some people are not as patient, and these people, unsurprisingly, have tended to be fierce Trump supporters who are anxious and disappointed that their candidate is currently behind in both the electoral and popular vote counts. What's even more concerning is that as the election goes on, President Trump himself has been insisting that the increasing votes for Joe Biden mean that Democrats have been committing voter fraud and are stealing the election* (*they aren't).

He has claimed on Twitter that "any vote that came in after election day will not be counted"* (*they will; this is the law) and even linked to a Breitbart article whose headline reads, "'No Question' Trump Would Have Won Nevada 'Convincingly' Without Mail-In Voting." Which, setting aside the humorous use of quotation marks here, makes the situation plain: Trump is worried he will lose this election and will do anything, including undermining his own logic, to deny it.

This morning, he tweeted:

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Which is frankly confusing, because if we halted the count now, Biden would still win. But, once again, ignoring the utter lack of logic here, people on Twitter have been enjoying how this absurd tweet rings out of context.



Examples



Me when I get on the scale https://t.co/UBQgAYF4iY — 24K (@24KBrownMagic) November 5, 2020

the people living in Transylvania in the 1400s https://t.co/LdA68kmnw2 — amaury (@acidhunk) November 5, 2020

when u were winning in mario party but then they start counting the bonus stars https://t.co/4qBhbLohvi — cool zelda fan (@coolzeldafan) November 5, 2020

men after asking how many people you've slept with: https://t.co/WWVCGrUttV — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) November 5, 2020

Jonathan Harker: How can we save Mina?

Van Helsing: https://t.co/eieMzUqo16 — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) November 5, 2020

I can't be totally sure, but based on this tweet I'm worried Count Dracula might be attacking the president https://t.co/V46e5edTqj — Weltschmerz (@AGoldmund) November 5, 2020

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

The call to "stop the count" is patently absurd, but it's awfully hard to argue against someone who lives by zero discernible consistent laws — legal, physical, mathematical or otherwise.

From the guy who brought you "the reason there are so many cases is because we are doing too many tests" comes the new hit single "I'm only losing because they're counting all the votes against me" — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 4, 2020

Molly Bradley

2. Fivey, The FiveThirtyEight Fox

The meme

This election season, the wildly popular polling website FiveThirtyEight introduced Fivey Fox, a whimsical cartoon mascot resembling Clippy, Microsoft Word's assistant character. Fivey shares breaking news and provides readers with helpful hints and tips on election predictions.

Since the fox's debut, the internet has become uncomfortably smitten with Fivey, with many people tweeting tributes, fan art and memes of Nate Silver's endearing anthropomorphic critter.

Here are a few of the SFW examples.



Examples



The only winners in those polls are furries because Nate Silver created Fivey Fox. pic.twitter.com/SiO4apcjhm — Shugazi51 (@ShugaziWorld) November 4, 2020

James Crugnale

1. Nevada's Slow Tally

The meme

As officials continue to count votes in swing states across the country, perhaps nowhere has that process been slower than in Nevada, which has six critical electoral votes. As of 5 PM EST on Thursday, only 76% of the expected vote was in, leaving politicos anxious to learn the final tally and eager to express their impatience on Twitter.



Examples



streets saying this the mf counting votes in nevada pic.twitter.com/5eKHnta2pq — Aiden®💈 (@IcyKemba) November 4, 2020

This is how Nevada counts ballots pic.twitter.com/JQFy83B2WV — Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 5, 2020

me on my way to help nevada count the votes myself cause they're taking to long pic.twitter.com/GeL8qBrMI9 — arisama (@aarisette) November 4, 2020

Everyone waiting for Nevada numbers:

Nevada: pic.twitter.com/gmomVxKGHl — TheOdd1sOut (@theodd1sout) November 4, 2020

Nevada: yeahhhhh I got votes to count, but I can talk pic.twitter.com/MGmCOL0RlI — 𝚌𝚎𝚌𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚊 (@whentherernine) November 5, 2020

This is everyone checking the map every 5 minutes to see if the votes in Nevada changed pic.twitter.com/GwfFff77ID — s☻lly⁷ (@strawbearysal) November 4, 2020

Nevada after counting 1 vote pic.twitter.com/vKkeLyVPi2 — B (@the_petshopboy) November 5, 2020

Exclusive footage from inside the ballot counting room in Nevada: pic.twitter.com/qu11hgUU0e — Asaf (@justasvf) November 5, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank "I find it odd, if not curious," the moon is wet, pandemic depression colliding with seasonal depression and Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash.