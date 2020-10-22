This Guy Is Constantly Ordering Ice Cream At Every US McDonald's To See Which Machines Are Broken
Want to know if your local McDonald's ice cream machine is working? Rashiq, a Germany-based software professional, has you covered.
Using the McDonalds API, he's placing a McSundae order at every single American McDonald's — every single minute — to see which ice cream machines are up and running.
His website, McBroken.com, shows the status of ice cream machines at franchises across the country.
As of 3:00 p.m. EST today, 8.1% of McDonald's ice cream machines in the US were broken.
[Visit mcbroken.com to find out if you can get ice cream at a McDonald's near you]