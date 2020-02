No one is safe from the machines. Definitely not Mark Zuckerberg's hair.

Sam Lavigne, an artist and educator, processed over a hundred images of the Facebook boss and scanned his hairstyle in each one. The result — The Mark Zuckerberg hair archive.

Just discovered an open source hair detector and have used it on hundreds of images of Mark Zuckerberg to build what I believe is the most comprehensive archive of Zuckerberg haircuts in existence. Thank you AI researchers! pic.twitter.com/QJqXLAbqyw — Sam Lavigne (@sam_lavigne) February 16, 2020

[Via Twitter]