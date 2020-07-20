Man Who Is Clueless About Fashion Is Asked By His Girlfriend To Rate Wedding Dresses
While we might not trust his fashion judgment when it comes to wedding dresses, we'd never say that he didn't try to give this his best shot.
@fizzzywwater22
My boyfriend (Sam) rates wedding dresses pt 2 – he would like to make clear that he isn't trying to be harsh he just doesn't understand fashion lol♬ original sound – fizzzywwater22
And here are more videos of Sam doing his best to grade wedding dresses and apply some form (?) of reasoning behind his judging:
@fizzzywwater22
My boyfriend rates wedding dresses lol♬ original sound – fizzzywwater22
@fizzzywwater22
My boyfriend Sam rates wedding dresses pt 3 – really tried to pick out ones he would like to get above an 8 lol♬ original sound – fizzzywwater22
[Via Twitter]