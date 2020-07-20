DRESS DOWN

While we might not trust his fashion judgment when it comes to wedding dresses, we'd never say that he didn't try to give this his best shot.

My boyfriend (Sam) rates wedding dresses pt 2 – he would like to make clear that he isn't trying to be harsh he just doesn't understand fashion lol

And here are more videos of Sam doing his best to grade wedding dresses and apply some form (?) of reasoning behind his judging:

My boyfriend rates wedding dresses lol

My boyfriend Sam rates wedding dresses pt 3 – really tried to pick out ones he would like to get above an 8 lol

