It's hard working from home, especially when you have children. We've seen our fair share of interview mishaps since quarantine began, with parents forgetting to lock doors and kids barging into live interviews.

It's not every day though that we get not one, but two of these incidents happening on the same day.

Here we have one kid asking his mother if he can have biscuits during a live broadcast at Sky News.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

And during a BBC interview, a young girl wanted to know the name of the interviewer her mom was talking to.