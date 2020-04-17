Joe Eskenazi found out that live television can be unpredictable.

Eskenazi was speaking with ABC7 San Francisco's Reggie Aqui about a column he wrote about the city's homeless population and the coronavirus, when his son Leo broke through a locked door demanding his attention about a commercial.

"Leo, I'm on live television," Eskenazi exclaimed. "I'm on live television and this is not a commercial!"

Meet the new dad interrupted by kid on live TV. Shout out to a very determined @EskSF of @MLNow in his interview on @abc7newsbayarea Midday Live with my colleague @reggieaqui! Not easy being a #WFH dad. #ShelterInPlace pic.twitter.com/4vrmRbo0o2 — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) April 16, 2020

[Via ABC7]