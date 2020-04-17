'I'M ON LIVE TELEVISION!'

Digg · Updated:

Joe Eskenazi found out that live television can be unpredictable.

Eskenazi was speaking with ABC7 San Francisco's Reggie Aqui about a column he wrote about the city's homeless population and the coronavirus, when his son Leo broke through a locked door demanding his attention about a commercial.

"Leo, I'm on live television," Eskenazi exclaimed. "I'm on live television and this is not a commercial!"

[Via ABC7]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'IT'S NOT NARCISSISM IF IT'S ALSO INSPIRATION'

1 digg

JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample