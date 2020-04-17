'He Got Through A Locked Door!' — Reporter's Son Hilariously Interrupts Live TV Interview
Joe Eskenazi found out that live television can be unpredictable.
Eskenazi was speaking with ABC7 San Francisco's Reggie Aqui about a column he wrote about the city's homeless population and the coronavirus, when his son Leo broke through a locked door demanding his attention about a commercial.
"Leo, I'm on live television," Eskenazi exclaimed. "I'm on live television and this is not a commercial!"
[Via ABC7]