Just The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Men's Clothing And Shoes

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and once again the massive sale — exclusively for Prime members — spans two full days, October 13 and 14.

While our ongoing work-from-home lifestyle means snazzy clothes and shoes are no longer a priority, feeling comfortable and confident is arguably more important now than ever. To that end, we rounded up the very best Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing and shoes, with an eye toward items you'll want to wear the minute the package arrives on your doorstep (read: no dress shirts here).

Boxers might not be the most exciting thing to buy on Prime Day (or ever really), but unless you go commando on the reg, you wear underwear every single day. So why not invest in comfortable boxers that also make you look and feel good? Seems like a pretty clear answer to me.

"Man, I've been wearing the cotton classic boxer briefs style for 27 years, ever since 'Marky' Mark showed them off in CK ads in the '90s. This style, for me, is super comfy and I always just get the solid colors. I have always played sports, so my thighs are muscular and the elastic in this style holds on to my thighs just fine and doesn't run the underwear up my leg when I wear pants. The elastic around the waist is practically unnoticeable and holds on just fine. Since these get worn all day, every day, the durability of this style is awesome. I can wear these under my suit slacks or my workout shorts and still feel comfortable." — Temet Nosce

Get them on Amazon for $16.84 in four sizes.

The question is not Where would I wear this? but rather Where wouldn't I wear this? Made from ultra soft, sweat-wicking Under Armour tech fabric, this collared pullover is just as suitable for a weekend hike as it is for a Monday morning Zoom meeting with your boss. Plus, its anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes.

This is my fourth purchase of the Under Armour half zip tech shirt. These shirts are a great length, fit wonderfully — and flatter my less-than-idyllic physique. They look really sharp and are a nice weight. You can't go wrong. And the best part: they DON'T WRINKLE. — Mojo Risin

Get it on Amazon for $20.99 in 11 sizes and a host of colors.

Even though there are some excellent Prime Day deals on Levi's jeans, we cannot in good conscience recommend people wear jeans while working from home. Are you kidding me? However, we can recommend this denim jacket that's just perfect for the fall weather sweeping across the country.

Great denim trucker jacket with sherpa lining for those chilly San Francisco days and nights. You can't beat the price too: the same jacket in the Levi's store was going for $128. Super comfortable materials and fits as expected. Roomy enough that you could add an additional layer like a thinner sweater, sweatshirt, or button-up shirt. — O Wood

Get it on Amazon for $58.80 in seven sizes.

What more can I say? Ray-Ban's Wayfarers have been around since 1956, and given their evergreen popularity, they're a pretty safe bet. Not only do they look great, but they also protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and improve clarity and contrast.

I have been wearing Wayfarers for 30 years. They have a great fit, the lenses are very tough and resist scratching and breaking, and they come in many colors and shades. I wouldn't buy any other brand of sunglasses. — David

Get a pair on Amazon for $163.20 in three colors and two lens widths.

It's only fitting that we follow up Ray-Ban's iconic Wayfayer shades with Reebok's classic Harman sneakers. Featuring a low-cut design for a sleek silhouette, they come with removable OrthoLite insoles for lasting cushioning and breathability. Just remember: they're called classics for a reason.

For the price I paid, these shoes are an excellent value. My wife has commented that they are nice and stylish, and I found them very easy to put on and take off. They are very comfortable to wear, and they look like they'll hold up well for quite some time. — Tom Williams

Get them on Amazon for $46.95 in up to 14 colors and 25 sizes.

