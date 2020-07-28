With travel still risky this summer because of COVID-19, most of us are likely to be stuck at home streaming shows to entertain ourselves. If you've run out of shows to watch and are wary of the prospect of going to a movie theater, perhaps this chart of the highest-rated TV shows on IMDb, from Reddit user arn_g, will help you make up your mind deciding which show you should binge-watch next.

Using the average episode rating of TV shows on IMDb, arn_g's chart gives us the 20 highest-rated shows on the internet database — from the German sci-fi series "Dark," which has an average episode rating of 9.11, to the Western series "Longmire," which has an average 8.83 rating.

You can see a full-sized image of the chart here.

While many of the highest-rated shows on the chart are well-known shows that people might already be very familiar with, such as "Breaking Bad" and "Game of Thrones," there are also plenty of shows here that might have flown under the radar but garnered high ratings from users, such as the Revolutionary era drama "Turn: Washington's Spies" and the Australian prison drama series "Wentworth."

Here's the full list of TV shows with their average episode rating:

[Via Reddit]