This was Gervais's fifth time hosting the Golden Globes and as per Gervais tradition, his opening monologue was replete with scorching remarks directed at multiple celebrities, Hollywood and, of course, the Golden Globes itself. Gervais's "I don't really give a damn"-style of hosting generated a lot of different responses from the audience, so here's a roundup of the best reactions to his jokes from celebrities last evening.

Jonathan Pryce's 'We Are Not Amused' Reaction To Gervais's Pedophile Joke

In his monologue, Gervais noted that there were a lot of movies about pedophiles that have come out this year, including "Surviving R. Kelly" and "Leaving Neverland," and then proceeded to name Pryce's "The Two Popes" as one of the movies as well, skewering the Catholic church's long history of sexual abuse. A lot of people laughed. Pryce, not so much. At the most, he allowed at the faintest of smiles to appear on his lips and then a quiet chuckle after the cameras refused to cut away from him.

Martin Scorsese's Good-Natured Response To A Jab About His Height

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Martin Scorsese having a very good-natured response to Gervais's joke about the director's diminutive height. Gervais addressed Scorsese's comment about Marvel movies being theme parks in his monologue by saying, "I don't know what he's doing hanging around at theme parks. He's not big enough to go on rides, is he." Unoffended, Scorsese grins and nods and can be seen saying "It's true."

Leonardo DiCaprio Laughing At Gervais's Joke About His Dating Preferences

Later, Gervais also roasted DiCaprio for his preference of dating women much younger than him — he's currently dating 22-year-old Camila Morrone — by joking about how long "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was: "Nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew's like, 'Come on, mate — you're nearly 50, son.'"

Everyone's Reactions To The Judi Dench 'Cats' Joke

One of the most memorable jokes of the monologue was one we didn't get a chance to hear in full, with Gervais getting explicit about Judi Dench and her support for the disastrously-received "Cats": "Dame Judy Dench defended the film, saying it was the role she was born to play. Because she — I can't do this next joke… because she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg, and licking her own [expletive]." Whatever he said at the end of the sentence was bleeped by NBC, but we can all use our imaginations here, especially judging by the shocked — and delighted — reactions of Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Evans and Kieran Culkin.

Tim Cook's Pure Display Of Apprehension

Unfortunately, the camera didn't capture Tim Cook's reaction to Gervais slamming Apple for making "The Morning Show," which he described as "a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China." But still, we're lucky enough to have Tim Cook's expression of frozen apprehension — caught at the moment Gervais talking about "The Morning Show" being "a superb drama" — before Gervais goes in to deliver the killing blow.

And Finally, Every Tom Hanks Reaction

Hanks was undoubtedly the MVP of celebrity reactions last night, first starting off with his reaction to Gervais joking about how he drove to the Globes in a limo with a license plate made by Felicity Huffman, who served 11 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

And then Hanks visibly cringing after Gervais accused the Hollywood Foreign Press, the organization that conducts the Golden Globes, of being "very, very racist" for snubbing people of color in the Globes nominations.

Regardless of whether or not you agree Gervais's monologue was actually funny, we think we can all agree that Hank's grimaces are what made the evening so memorable last night with his "oh no, he didn't" reactions. We love Hanks's Cecil B. DeMille Award speech, but, really, this is his defining moment at the Golden Globes last night, and we hereby petition all awards to focus their reaction shots on Hanks alone going forward.