Here's A Reddit Thread Of Frequently Circulated Fun 'Facts' That Are Completely Untrue

A wise man once said that a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.

For generations, people have passed down urban legends, but with the rise of the internet, their dissemination has become even easier and faster. So what makes people so susceptible to spreading false "facts"?

Writing for The Atlantic, Matthew Hutson said that one theory is that myths "endure when they have enough familiar elements to feel plausible, but also have two to three 'counterintuitive' elements that make them memorable."

Redditor KnotKarma posed a question to r/AskReddit about such enduring myths, and the community enthusiastically delivered. Here are a few of our favorite answers.

We Only Use 10% Of Our Brains

The reality: "We use virtually every part of the brain, and [most of] the brain is active almost all the time," neurologist Barry Gordon told Scientific American.

Neuroscientist Nick Spitzer further debunks the notion in a video by BrainFacts.org.

Lemmings Follow Each Other To Their Deaths Off Cliffs

The reality: Lemmings do not "periodically hurl themselves off cliffs."

Disney's 1958 nature documentary "White Wilderness" helped spread the myth, according to Snopes's David Mikkelson. "The filmmakers made no more than a few dozen lemmings look like a much larger number," Mikkelson writes, "placing them on turntables to create a frenzied migration effect and then herding them off a cliff and into the water."

Bulls Hate The Color Red

The reality: The color red does not make bulls angry, as "bulls are partially color blind compared to healthy humans, so that they cannot see red," according to Dr. Christopher S. Baird, assistant professor of physics at West Texas A&M University.

But the myth continues to be frequently spread through "Bugs Bunny" cartoons and movies like "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."

People Thought The World Was Flat Until Christopher Columbus Sailed Across The Ocean

People in general [thought] the world was flat until Columbus sailed the ocean blue. No, the Ancient World figured that out a long time before. People just thought that it wasn't possible to sail across the ocean to Asia because sailors would run out of food… while Columbus thought that wasn't case because he thought Asia was bigger than contemporary estimates. — Penguator432

The reality: The understanding that the world is round was common knowledge before 1492. The myth that Columbus's voyage changed people's understanding of Earth's shape was perpetuated by Washington Irving's 1828 book "A History of the Life and Voyages of Christopher Columbus," according to History.com's Erin Blakemore.

Adam Ruins Everything also debunked this misconception.

Daddy-Longlegs Are Lethally Poisonous, But Their Fangs Are Too Small To Bite Humans

The reality: Daddy-longlegs, whether you're referring to Opiliones or Pholcidae, are not poisonous to humans. "There is no scientific basis for the supposition that [Pholcidae] are deadly poisonous and there is no reason to assume that it is true," according to UC Riverside's Department of Entomology. "[Opiliones] do not have venom glands, fangs or any other mechanism for chemically subduing their food."

Undercover Police Have To Reveal Themselves If You Ask Them

Undercover police have to tell you they are policemen when you ask them. — kevicuni6

The reality: Contrary to common belief, police don't have to reveal their law enforcement status, according to Snopes.

Your Tongue Has Different Regions For Different Tastes

The reality: While it's true that "the tip and edges of the tongue are particularly sensitive to tastes," Smithsonian Magazine's Steven Munger writes, "individual taste qualities are not restricted to a single region of the tongue."

Marilyn Manson Removed His Ribs For Amorous Purposes

The reality: Manson has always denied that he got his ribs removed. He's also not Paul from "The Wonder Years," if you were wondering that as well.

Organic Crops Don't Use Pesticides Or Herbicides

The reality: "Organic farming, just like other forms of agriculture, still uses pesticides and fungicides to prevent critters from destroying their crops," writes Scientific American's Christie Wilcox. "Organic pesticides are those that are derived from natural sources and processed lightly if at all before use. This is different than the current pesticides used by conventional agriculture, which are generally synthetic."

Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell goes into this further.

You Eat Seven Spiders Every Year

That whole "you eat seven spiders a year" myth. — JasaProxy

The reality: According to Scientific American's Annie Sneed, this is "not true. Not even close. The myth flies in the face of both spider and human biology, which makes it highly unlikely that a spider would ever end up in your mouth."

Knuckle Cracking Leads To Arthritis

The reality: "There is no evidence of such an association," according to Dr. Dimitrios Pappas of Johns Hopkins University. "In limited studies performed there was no change in occurrence of arthritis between 'habitual knuckle crackers' and 'non crackers.'"

Scientists Don't Know How Bees Fly

The reality: Despite claims by intelligent design advocates, scientists do, in fact, know how bees fly thanks to "high-speed digital photography and a robotic model of a bee wing."

"The honeybees have a rapid wing beat," Douglas Altshuler, a Caltech researcher, told LiveScience's Sara Goudarzi. "In contrast to the fruit fly that has one eightieth the body size and flaps its wings 200 times each second, the much larger honeybee flaps its wings 230 times every second."



[Read more myths that are widely circulated as true on r/AskReddit]