Elon Musk and Grimes's announcement on Tuesday that their newborn son would be named X Æ A-12 sparked an outpouring of bemused reactions and facetious memes online. At first, the outré moniker, which the Tesla CEO gave to an inquisitive fan on Twitter, was taken as a classic Elon lark.

Musk had to be joking, right? Surely the name was poking fun at the internet's wacky (and now, weirdly prescient) predictions about the baby's name when Grimes revealed her pregnancy in January, right? But no — in a followup tweet, Grimes seemed to confirm that the name is real:

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Grimes and Musk didn't explain yet how the name is supposed to be pronounced.

Following the name reveal, the internet joke machine went to work. Here's a few of our favorite memes coming out of X Æ A-12's announcement:

"DO YOU WANT TO GO TO WAR X Æ A-12?!" pic.twitter.com/2Vc13mPrh0 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 5, 2020

"We're naming him X Æ A-12…" pic.twitter.com/7GMBGbS0Jc — ✨ Mallorie Jessica Udischas✨ (@SweetBeans99) May 5, 2020

Could be wrong but I'm pretty sure this is how you pronounce X AE A-12 pic.twitter.com/jxvfzSMRL6 — Paul Kelly (@Paulkelllly) May 5, 2020

for those of u asking how X Æ A-12 is pronounced, it's pic.twitter.com/o8u4RQINH9 — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕫 (@MrMichaelSwartz) May 5, 2020

Omg I figured out how to pronounce X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/ppfE0x8Nfh — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) May 5, 2020

Grimes: "the baby's crying go feed him"



Elon: "I can't hear anything are you sure?"



X Æ A-12:pic.twitter.com/6Z7dFpp2me — damo (@mfdamo) May 5, 2020

I just got Grimes and Elon Musk's baby announcement pic.twitter.com/xFExRJsGT7 — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) May 5, 2020

my wife just asked me if the https://t.co/KX8pNPT8Dq link was part of the the name and i said i didn't know https://t.co/00iue3EQNy — MCK (@CruzKayne) May 5, 2020

Grimes and Elon Musk's baby probably looks like this pic.twitter.com/imIqPxuUgK — Nick (aka ape) (@poolboy4RENT) May 5, 2020