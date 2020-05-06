The Best Memes And Jokes About Elon Musk And Grimes Naming Their Baby 'X Æ A-12'
Elon Musk and Grimes's announcement on Tuesday that their newborn son would be named X Æ A-12 sparked an outpouring of bemused reactions and facetious memes online. At first, the outré moniker, which the Tesla CEO gave to an inquisitive fan on Twitter, was taken as a classic Elon lark.
Musk had to be joking, right? Surely the name was poking fun at the internet's wacky (and now, weirdly prescient) predictions about the baby's name when Grimes revealed her pregnancy in January, right? But no — in a followup tweet, Grimes seemed to confirm that the name is real:
Grimes and Musk didn't explain yet how the name is supposed to be pronounced.
Following the name reveal, the internet joke machine went to work. Here's a few of our favorite memes coming out of X Æ A-12's announcement: