This Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the first full week of 2020, we have PlayStation 5 memes, coping memes, Grimes' baby name memes and World War III memes. Let's dig in.
4. The PlayStation 5 Logo
The meme: This Monday night, Sony revealed the logo of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, at CES 2020. Given that there doesn't seem to be much changes to the logo, apart from upping the number "4" to "5," the reveal was, frankly, a bit of a letdown, and after the unveiling, memes started popping up on Twitter that excoriated Sony for the lack of creativity in their design. Because, you know, when the internet is disappointed, it will respond the only way it knows how to — with jokes and memes.
Examples:
VerdictIt's funny because it's true. We do appreciate the time designers spend designing, updating or rehauling logos. It's just hard to argue that this was the case for PS5. We really hope that Sony will learn their lesson with PS6, but if not, we're sure that people will be ready to take the piss out of that as well when the time comes.
3. Do What You Need To Do To Cope
The meme: People are tweeting out supportive messages to say that no matter what form they take, your coping mechanisms are valid. Something like this has definitely made the rounds on Twitter before, but this time is different: this time, the coping mechanisms described feel peculiarly specific and familiar.
Yes, they're all movie plots — some new, some old, some that you can deduce from the first couple sentences, and some that take a minute to hit.
Examples:
Verdict: This meme should be more tired and less funny than it is, but because you never know what movie is going to feature in each tweet as you start reading, there is usually a surprise factor that works to great effect. And honestly, they all make me feel a lot better about what I actually do in my real life to cope (accidentally getting into my disgraced scientist friend's time machine and accidentally splitting up my parents and erasing my own existence but ultimately getting them back together and returning to my timeline to find things just slightly different from how I left them).
2. Grimes And Elon Musk's Baby Names
The meme: On Wednesday, music artist Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) posted an Instagram that appeared to announce that she's pregnant. We're not going to link to the actual image she posted — it's out there, it's a lot and don't say we didn't warn you — but suffice it to say a pregnant belly and a fetus are featured.
Presumably, the baby's father is Boucher's boyfriend Elon Musk, and when Twitter realized that the extremely out there couple would be having a kid, naming predictions went into mock overdrive.
The examples:
The verdict: As a news cycle-specific meme, it's tough to know how much staying power Grimes baby names will have, but then, pregnancies do last several months. We can definitely see "Grimes baby" potentially becoming a meme punchline down the road (no fault of the baby, just his/her wacky parents).
1. World War III
The Meme: After the United States killed Qasem Soleimani in a targeted drone strike in Iraq, many young internet users were suddenly panicked by the potential ramifications (Google searches for Selective Service spiked, crashing the official site) and in lieu of fleeing to Canada, began putting together dozens of tongue-in-cheek meme videos and images about a supposed impending World War III.
The Examples:
@sarahfaithxx
#wwiii #ThatsWhatILike #turnitup #gymrush #BreakupWithBottled #fyp♬ original sound – sarahfaithxx
@alan.v12
Tag your friends #ww3 #war #foryou #mexican #latino #funny #donaldtrump #tiktokww3 #new #newtrend♬ original sound – kahvvvjjjjjhh
The verdict: These memes have gotten a mixed reaction online, with some, like Teen Vogue's Sara Li characterizing them as "disturbing" and "discounting actual suffering." "Beyond reading as plain insensitive and ignorant, these posts send a dark underlying message: The suffering of brown people is trivial unless it's trendy enough to make you popular on TikTok," Li said.
In contrast, The Washington Post's Molly Roberts described them more as revealing a "terrible honesty" for our moment in time for young people, saying "World War III memes are about how loony our predicament is, thanks in large part to the looniness of our president."
For me, these memes seem like a welcome wake-up call in civics for a generation that already has the fear of an unaddressed climate emergency on their radar.
