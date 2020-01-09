This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

DO WHAT YOU NEED TO DO TO COPE

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the first full week of 2020, we have PlayStation 5 memes, coping memes, Grimes' baby name memes and World War III memes. Let's dig in.

4. The PlayStation 5 Logo

The meme: This Monday night, Sony revealed the logo of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, at CES 2020. Given that there doesn't seem to be much changes to the logo, apart from upping the number "4" to "5," the reveal was, frankly, a bit of a letdown, and after the unveiling, memes started popping up on Twitter that excoriated Sony for the lack of creativity in their design. Because, you know, when the internet is disappointed, it will respond the only way it knows how to — with jokes and memes.



Examples:

People talking about how bad the PS5 logo is…but it…looks like how it always has…lol. pic.twitter.com/Z3JX0ShvNb — Jade☄ (@Wildbergerrrr) January 7, 2020

The funniest part of the PS5 logo being identical to the PS4 logo is you *know* there were HOURS of meetings and discussions and notes and follow up calls and approvals for this design https://t.co/V9KLZCctbh — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 7, 2020

When you don't know where your cat is pic.twitter.com/kzjj474uQ9 — Tal Waterhouse (@iiTalW) January 7, 2020

PS5 logo revealed pic.twitter.com/yEZNpwlk1t — larxene's reply guy (@rikulesbian) January 7, 2020

VerdictIt's funny because it's true. We do appreciate the time designers spend designing, updating or rehauling logos. It's just hard to argue that this was the case for PS5. We really hope that Sony will learn their lesson with PS6, but if not, we're sure that people will be ready to take the piss out of that as well when the time comes.

3. Do What You Need To Do To Cope

The meme: People are tweeting out supportive messages to say that no matter what form they take, your coping mechanisms are valid. Something like this has definitely made the rounds on Twitter before, but this time is different: this time, the coping mechanisms described feel peculiarly specific and familiar.

cancelling plans is ok. being separated from family to then pursue your dreams in Paris is ok. controlling a man by pulling his hair is ok. living out your culinary dreams to support ur rat colony is ok. do what u need to do to cope — tram⁷ 🌴🥭 (@grovymango) January 4, 2020

cancelling plans is ok. getting high and driving ur 13 year old sister to the hospital while she is in anaphylactic shock is ok. swerving and chopping off her head is ok. leaving her headless body in the car is ok. becoming a vessel for Paimon is ok. do what u need to do to cope — liv (@venusianmercury) January 3, 2020

Yes, they're all movie plots — some new, some old, some that you can deduce from the first couple sentences, and some that take a minute to hit.



Examples:

cancelling plans is ok. going to sweden for a festival is ok. realizing u hate your boyfriend is ok. putting him in a dead bear and burning him alive is ok. do what you need to do to cope xxx — jo🧚🏻‍♀️ (@filmgurlthot) January 2, 2020

cancelling plans is ok. plotting against your treacherous uncle is ok. staging a play to figure out whether he was responsible for the death of your father is ok. accidentally stabbing your ex-girlfriend's father through a curtain is ok. do what you need to do to cope. — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) January 4, 2020

cancelling plans is ok. infiltrating a rich family's home is ok. giving someone an allergic reaction with a peach to get their job is ok. st*bbing your boss is ok. do what you need to do to cope xxx — holli (@vlleneuve) January 3, 2020

cancelling plans is ok. starting a band with your best girl friends is ok. sleeping with 3 men within the span of a month is ok. getting knocked up, not telling any of the men, & moving to Greece with your bastard daughter to run a hotel is ok. do what you need to do to cope xxx — yeet pray love 🖤 (@sarahndipity18) January 3, 2020

canceling plans is ok. getting broken up with is ok. getting into an ivy league school and moving across the country to win your bf back is ok. proving to everyone that you're a great lawyer because you know the cardinal rules of perm maintenance is ok. do what you need to cope. — Max Grossman (@GrossmanMax) January 5, 2020

cancelling plans is okay. turning to the dark side cause your uncle tried to murder you is okay. talking to your grandads charmed helmet is okay. leaving the dark side abruptly cause a cute girl maimed you is okay. do what you need to cope. — sky 🍒 (@kylosdefiance) January 3, 2020

Verdict: This meme should be more tired and less funny than it is, but because you never know what movie is going to feature in each tweet as you start reading, there is usually a surprise factor that works to great effect. And honestly, they all make me feel a lot better about what I actually do in my real life to cope (accidentally getting into my disgraced scientist friend's time machine and accidentally splitting up my parents and erasing my own existence but ultimately getting them back together and returning to my timeline to find things just slightly different from how I left them).

2. Grimes And Elon Musk's Baby Names

The meme: On Wednesday, music artist Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) posted an Instagram that appeared to announce that she's pregnant. We're not going to link to the actual image she posted — it's out there, it's a lot and don't say we didn't warn you — but suffice it to say a pregnant belly and a fetus are featured.

Presumably, the baby's father is Boucher's boyfriend Elon Musk, and when Twitter realized that the extremely out there couple would be having a kid, naming predictions went into mock overdrive.

The examples:

pic.twitter.com/8NoaAYLWmM — cowboy hat emoji but its a beret (@tonyhawkaflocka) January 9, 2020

elon musk: what do u wanna name our baby (:

grimes: pic.twitter.com/J6uG2EAOPB — The Goat Of Mendes )))))) (@xulvercrustx) January 9, 2020

elon: what's the baby's name?



grimes: it's on the back of the router



the back of the router: https://t.co/FFlkEqyhQA — Snolly (@snollygoster123) January 8, 2020

elon musk: what do u wanna name our baby (:

grimes: pic.twitter.com/6TPvwkYcJr — sam (@liImatty) January 8, 2020

congrats to grimes on baby l̷̡̲̇ę̶̡̨̛̼̗̙̟̘͚̈̀̀͊́̇̃̎͋͝v̷̧̛̭̻̻̜̙̣̬͚̱͕̯̭͍̬̲̳̈͑́͛͊̽̿̑̌̇̊̈́̚͘͘̚̚͝ͅi̴̡̧̖̝̭̩̲̣͓͙̖̖̭̩̞̲̞̱̥̞̜̒̐́̄̄́̿̾́̆̋̀̃͛̽̋̆͋̚͜͝ą̵̭͊̊̋̈́͒̈̀̑͆̌̄̒̔̊̀͘̚̕͝t̸̛͉̱͇͙̪̭̬͙͎̐̀ẖ̵̣̦̤̤͍͖̭̼̤͓̋̓̒̂̀̄̑͊̌̆̓̏̐̋̊̓̕̕͘ä̸̰̖̰̬̝͙̦͓͈̰͚̲͍̠́̓͒̑͒̇̌͒̅̈́̂̋͂͆̽̓͂̚͜͠͝n̷͇̜͉͎̭̓̀͋̽͑͊̈́̇͋̕͝ — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) January 9, 2020

Grimes and Elon's baby after coming home from the hospital pic.twitter.com/ZkXNLjxiph — Jon (@prasejeebus) January 9, 2020

The verdict: As a news cycle-specific meme, it's tough to know how much staying power Grimes baby names will have, but then, pregnancies do last several months. We can definitely see "Grimes baby" potentially becoming a meme punchline down the road (no fault of the baby, just his/her wacky parents).

1. World War III

The Meme: After the United States killed Qasem Soleimani in a targeted drone strike in Iraq, many young internet users were suddenly panicked by the potential ramifications (Google searches for Selective Service spiked, crashing the official site) and in lieu of fleeing to Canada, began putting together dozens of tongue-in-cheek meme videos and images about a supposed impending World War III.

The Examples:

The teens have been making content about Iran pic.twitter.com/eWyzRfLq2B — Ryan Brooks (@ryanbrooks) January 3, 2020

Saw this on tik tok and think it deserves to be in Twitter #WWIIl pic.twitter.com/UqFpnRKKGb — Isabel Benavides🐝 (@isabelcb97) January 5, 2020

Yo tiktok joined in with the #WWIII memes quick af 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UGy4SFx1bB — Juan (@Juanakillmyself) January 4, 2020

Me explaining to Iran that I don't have any problems with them and my beef is with America too pic.twitter.com/xHtI7Kh4iq — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) January 3, 2020

The verdict: These memes have gotten a mixed reaction online, with some, like Teen Vogue's Sara Li characterizing them as "disturbing" and "discounting actual suffering." "Beyond reading as plain insensitive and ignorant, these posts send a dark underlying message: The suffering of brown people is trivial unless it's trendy enough to make you popular on TikTok," Li said.



In contrast, The Washington Post's Molly Roberts described them more as revealing a "terrible honesty" for our moment in time for young people, saying "World War III memes are about how loony our predicament is, thanks in large part to the looniness of our president."

For me, these memes seem like a welcome wake-up call in civics for a generation that already has the fear of an unaddressed climate emergency on their radar.

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

