Elephant Wanders Into Fancy Hotel, Gently Explores It
This elephant in Sri Lanka is aware that it's in an upscale spot and is trying to be on its best behavior:
[Via Twitter]
A beef-only thinker is someone you cannot simply talk to. Anything that is not an expression of pure, unqualified support for whatever they are doing or saying is received as a mark of disrespect and a provocation to conflict.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Polygon compiled some of the highlights, ranging from funny stories from the set to broader philosophical musings.
Ruto the cat really wanted to smack Howie the dog. And she *nearly* thought better of it.
Nobody could build a product as janky and thoughtless as HBO Now if they understood the real job that users hire streaming video services.
Using a technique akin to echolocation, scientists were able to map the region around a distant black hole's event horizon in unprecedented detail.
And then he goes right back to looking at his phone, like a true millennial.
The unveiling of new US Space Force uniforms has led some spectators to observe that these green, tan and brown outfits would serve well on battlefields like the forest moon of Endor, a fictional setting from Star Wars.
Let this be a lesson that if your 3-year-old wants a pet goat, they probably aren't old enough to be making those types of decisions yet.
For years, Hollywood took her for granted. Here's the inside story of how J.Lo made invincibility her brand, Oscars be damned.
Playing hooky is just as contagious as the flu on some days during the year.
Why is she wearing cutoff gloves? Why does she throw the salt like that? We have questions (although we do know how to make lasagna now).
This alternate history board game tasks one to five players with navigating Europe in the aftermath of the Great War.
The visualization drives home just how barren much of the western United States is compared to the east, and also highlights the effects of agriculture across the country.
If the fast-fashion giant is going to survive bankruptcy, its idiosyncratic owners might have to give up control.
Ring offers a front-door view of a country where millions of Amazon customers use Amazon cameras to watch Amazon contractors deliver Amazon packages.
With Virginia poised to enact new gun control regulations, thousands of gun-toting protestors arrived at the state capitol building in Richmond on Monday for a gun rights rally.
Seneca Village was a thriving community for African Americans in New York City — until it was destroyed to make way for Central Park.
While bottlings exclusive to duty-free have mostly dried up, there are still a few great spirits deals and discoveries to be had.
This dog loves getting his teeth cleaned by his owner.
After returning to her parked car, a woman was curious why there wasn't snow on her car following a blizzard and made a shocking discovery — she left the passenger window down by mistake.
An artist goes looking for his past in a Cold War ghost town, which was simply called 404.
The destruction of the Falcon 9 rocket was a planned part of a test to assess the Crew Dragon spacecraft's emergency escape system, so you can watch this without feeling bad.
For the past two years, climbing has been enjoying a boom in popularity. In 2018, the Guardian declared that the sport had gone from niche activity to "worldwide sensation."
Darth Vader is made hysterical when his lines are dubbed over with Frank Costanza's hilariously cantankerous catch phrases from "Seinfeld."
Residents of Celles in France were evicted so their village could be flooded. Then, it wasn't.
For decades, with little public notice, Native women and girls have gone missing or been found murdered. The disappearance of Selena Not Afraid is showing how much things are changing.
A new book tells the story of how the creative team at Blizzard made the most of their disadvantages.
This Compaq Presario CDS is what you'd get for $3,000 back in the day and it brought so much joy to people's hearts.
Studies have shown that humans are a lot more irrational than we think. That's caused no small amount of hand-wringing: Humans were supposed to be "the rational animal"! Are we instead just doomed to keep making lots of terrible decisions? New research says there's another way to look at it.
Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink goes over popular war movies and gives a breakdown of how realistic things are being depicted.
Britons are skipping the heated pool and rediscovering the pleasures of lakes, rivers, and seas — even in winter.
You may not have realised it, but for a brief time a few days ago, you were no longer inhabiting the Earth. You were actually inhabiting a giant, rapidly spinning sandwich.
Ultracold atoms can simulate all sorts of quantum behavior.
It was as terrifying as it sounds
The number of confirmed cases tripled over the weekend and it's now clear that the virus is spread by human-to-human contact.
The only intelligent life forms we know of reside here on Earth. But that hasn't stopped us from trying to answer the question.
Nilanshi Patel has the longest hair in the world at 190 centimeters.
The radio conglomerate laid off six employees at Des Moines' KXNO this week, but they were re-hired on Thursday after the station's listeners rebelled
Who needs a whole band when you can listen to a factory fan pump out all the bass you need?
In a break with convention, the
editorial board has chosen to endorse two separate Democratic candidates for president.
You can't run, but you can hide.
Prison officials said contraband cellphones fuel violence and undermine security. But as a crisis swelled in Mississippi's prisons, images shared by inmates brought attention to troubling conditions.
Newnan, Ga., decided to use art to help the community celebrate diversity and embrace change. Not everyone was ready for what they saw.
Mat Watson drives a Tesla Model 3, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Nissan Leaf, Kia e-Niro and Mercedes EQC to see which can go the furthest.