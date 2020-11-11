👋 Welcome to Digg

BITTER REALIZATION

Digg

TikToker Russell Donnelly chomped on an onion and garlic paste and still couldn't feel anything because of his COVID-19 symptoms.

@rustardlikemustard

Covid taste testing. This is the craziest sensation. #covid19 #fyp #MyHobby #fineart

♬ original sound – rustardlikemustard

And here is him trying Oreos with wasabi:

@rustardlikemustard

As promised…WASABI. THIS FOOD IS DIFFERENT. Less fun than other foods. #waitforit #MotivationMonday #covid #covidtastetest #fineart #fyp #xyzbca

♬ original sound – rustardlikemustard

And despite the lightheartedness of his videos, Donnelly told BuzzFeed that "this second wave is no joke and I'm one of the lucky ones, to be honest" and "to everyone who thinks COVID is fake, or not that bad, just know that I am lucky to only have this symptom."


[H/T BuzzFeed]

