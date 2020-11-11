Guy Does Insane Food Taste Test To Show How Severe His COVID Taste Loss Is
TikToker Russell Donnelly chomped on an onion and garlic paste and still couldn't feel anything because of his COVID-19 symptoms.
And here is him trying Oreos with wasabi:
And despite the lightheartedness of his videos, Donnelly told BuzzFeed that "this second wave is no joke and I'm one of the lucky ones, to be honest" and "to everyone who thinks COVID is fake, or not that bad, just know that I am lucky to only have this symptom."
[H/T BuzzFeed]