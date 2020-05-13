Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, countries around the world have taken aggressive measures to slow the spread of the disease. Over the past two months, some places like Switzerland and Germany have seen the average percent change in their weekly cases drop, while countries like Portugal and Cameroon have had marked increases in cases.

The data visualization team at Visual Capitalist adapted a graphic from Information is Beautiful, using data from Johns Hopkins University and created an infographic demonstrating where coronavirus cases are rising and falling.

Countries On The Decline

Here are the countries where cases have declined from January 22 to May 11, such as Germany and Italy.

Countries On The Rise

And here are the countries where cases have increased, such as Brazil and Russia.

Countries Holding Steady

And here are the countries where cases have plateaued, which includes the US and the UK, though in the case of the US, more than 82,000 people have died because of COVID-19 and we're still far from the clear.



[Read more at Visual Capitalist]