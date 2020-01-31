NOBODY'S TALKING ABOUT DJABOUTI

Dan Rather famously ended his broadcasts on the CBS Evening News by saying  "And that's part of our world, tonight."

These days it seems like we hear about some countries pretty frequently in the news (e.g. China and Ukraine). In contrast, other countries, especially ones in Africa, hardly get mentioned at all.

Redditor MysteriousConstant — inspired by a conversation they saw in r/geography about places like Paraguay that are rarely in the headlines —decided to collect some data and make a map of the "places we never hear about."

"I downloaded the data from the New York Times API, using the correct glocation tag for each country," MysteriousConstant explained.
"I used FME to call the API and pre-treat the data. Then ArcGIS Pro to create the map." See the full-sized image here.


