This Reddit Thread Of Things You Do That You Didn't Know Are Illegal Might Come In Handy
CRIMES OF IGNORANCE

· Updated:

You wouldn't steal a car. You wouldn't steal a handbag. But you might want to leave a friendly gift for your next-door neighbor in their mailbox — and guess what? That's illegal. You have done a crime.

From the things we maybe kinda knew were laws but forgot, to leftover laws that seem too bonkers to have ever been passed, we rounded up the most interesting and useful examples of things you didn't know were illegal from this r/AskReddit thread that asks: "What is something that is illegal but is so common people think it's legal?"

Buying someone a beer and then sleeping with them is prostitution in Sweden

Adultery is more than just a moral issue

Comment from discussion Ur_Wack's comment from discussion "What is something that is illegal but is so common people think it is legal?".

Carmel-by-the-Sea is persnickety about high heels

Comment from discussion DonkeyTron42's comment from discussion "What is something that is illegal but is so common people think it is legal?".

This is, shockingly, true. The full text of this law:

The wearing of shoes with heels which measure more than two inches in height and less than one square inch of bearing surface upon the public streets and sidewalks of the City is prohibited, without the wearer's first obtaining a permit for the wearing of such shoes. (Ord. 87 C.S. § 1, 1963; Code 1975 § 639.2).

Source: codebook.com

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

