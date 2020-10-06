Sometimes the best optical illusions are the ones you encounter by accident.

And they're even better when they give you a fright, as this image of a cat lounging peacefully on the living room floor did to us when we first saw it.

Nearly had a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/oWFb9kT8hB — i drink good (@aleashuhh) October 6, 2020

No, don't worry, the cat has not lost a limb and is not staring calmly at the camera with its severed arm resting in front of its body. But it is fun to see how a tucked arm and a serendipitously placed bone (at least, we think it's a dog bone) can do such weird tricks to our brains. We've hunted for cats hiding in photos before, but this is probably the first time we've had to try to find a cat's missing hand.



[Via Twitter]