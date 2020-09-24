👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Someone Asked Reddit To Find Their Cat In This Photograph, And It Might Break Your Brain
ENHANCE

A wise man once said, "Cats don't abide by the laws of nature."

Time and time again, netizens have shared photos of their cats wedging themselves into physics-defying spaces in their homes and asked folks to locate their animal. Indeed, Kate Hinds of WNYC has a recurring feature called Today In Find That Cat, and writer Grace Spelman often asks us, "Where's Pierogi?"

Redditor pizzaslayer111 has given us a new challenge, and invited us all inside their house to find their cat in this mystifying photo.

Find my cat in this photo. from aww


[Via Reddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample