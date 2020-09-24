Someone Asked Reddit To Find Their Cat In This Photograph, And It Might Break Your Brain
A wise man once said, "Cats don't abide by the laws of nature."
Time and time again, netizens have shared photos of their cats wedging themselves into physics-defying spaces in their homes and asked folks to locate their animal. Indeed, Kate Hinds of WNYC has a recurring feature called Today In Find That Cat, and writer Grace Spelman often asks us, "Where's Pierogi?"
Redditor pizzaslayer111 has given us a new challenge, and invited us all inside their house to find their cat in this mystifying photo.
