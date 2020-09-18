A Road Trip Along Route 66, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
The Clouds Around Us
"Transparent patches within opaque environments" is how Tobias Habermann succinctly describes his latest project "Clouds," an engaging mix of street photography and digital art. The series introduces a lone cloud floating against urban settings, for once the subject instead of just a backdrop, as clouds are usually wont to be. Hovering at human height, the surreal cloud catches our curiosity and lies open to interpretation, its mere presence steering the dialogue towards something fantastical, poetic and intriguing.
[Read more at Plain Magazine]
A Road Trip Along Route 66
In April I embarked on a cross-country train trip to document the Amtrak passengers who were still traveling by rail during the pandemic. But as I zipped through northern New Mexico and Arizona, I sat in the observation car longing to be conveyed via a different mode of transportation, one that harkened back to my childhood: I wanted the freedom to spend a few days cruising along Route 66.
[Read more at The New York Times]
A Surreal Collection Of Pools
In the series "Pool Compilation," Koporova makes use of geometric patterns and mirror images to display haunting images of a normal and usually busy social area. While the lively color palette and colorful, almost angelic human subjects set a jovial atmosphere reminiscent of summer, the artist's use of reflection and mirrored visuals hide the grim loneliness behind each portrait — there is only one person, or two people distant of one another, in an equally lonely pool.
[Read more at Plain Magazine]
And if you're interested in more photos, here's last week's "Best Photos of the Week," where we feature photos of the pampered dogs of Palm Springs, the lives of American military families and an intimate look at western Canada.