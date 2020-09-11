The Pampered Dogs Of Palm Springs, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A selection of images from "Grey American Landscape," by New York City-based photographer Yeon J Yue (or Jay Yue). Originally from Seoul, South Korea, Yue served in the Korean Air Force alongside US Air Force troops, where he became interested in documenting the lives of American military families.

[Read more at Booooooom]

Is it really a dream home without a dream dog in it? Nancy Baron photographed California's proudest dog owners and their mid-century modern American properties.

[Read more at The Guardian or buy the book here.]

Describing the images in his "Western Canada" series, Gardiner explains: "In a sense, they're partly biographical insofar as they represent places where I lived as a child and into my teens. However, having transplanted myself into such a sharply contrasting environment also made me view the place (largely responsible for having shaped me as an individual) in a radically new light. Not only did I begin reflecting on its influence upon me simply for having lived there, but I also began to consider, more generally, the geographic relationships of hinterland regions to major metropolitan centers and how the camera could interpret them visually."

[Read more at Booooooom]