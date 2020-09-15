Well, it's September, which means it's time for Apple to release new products that we do not need but will be itching to get — products that, when we get them, Apple will immediately undermine with newer, better products next September, starting the cycle over again. Are you excited?! We are!



Though this would ordinarily be the event at which Apple would debut a new iPhone, due to COVID-19-related delays, word is that the iPhone will be delayed for a few weeks. So for today, we'll only be seeing announcements about the Apple Watch, a new iPad, and possibly a few other gadgets like over-ear headphones.

We're no tech experts, which is exactly why we're going to be updating this live blog as the event takes place: our ears are attuned to only the significant takeaways so that we can get you up to speed on what's what without you having to watch the event yourself or parse intricate thinkpieces about the Jobsian (Cookian, now, but that doesn't sound as good) empire later.

If you do want to watch it live, watch it here! If not, follow along with us here, or over on Twitter.

Apple Watch Updates

The Apple Watch Series 6 and OS7

Focus starts out on the Apple Watch and its ability to help people keep track of their health and, in some cases, keep them alive. The Apple Watch Series 6, with the OS7 update, comes with even more dynamic tools, like the health sensor that will allow you to measure the amount of oxygen present in your blood.

There are also features that focus on improving the Apple Watch's function outside, like tracking your altitude and making it easier to see the display when you're out in the sun without waking up the display.

There will also, of course, be more physical iterations of the watch available, such as a pretty slick-looking red watch.

They're also releasing a brand-new kind of band called the Solo Loop, a completely seamless, buckle-less, claspless band. It comes in two materials: a custom liquid silicone in seven colors, and a braided material in 5 colors.

The silicone bands in seven colors

Another significant update to this version of the Apple Watch is one oriented toward families, called Family Setup. There are features that will help kids who own Apple Watches focus and manage their time better, and features that will help families stay more connected.

The Apple Watch SE

There's also Apple Watch SE, a more affordable version of the Apple Watch, with a great spread of features: a compass and altimeter, new watch faces, a larger display, Family Setup and fall detection. Plus, this watch is now twice as fast as the Series 3 watch.

Environmentally friendly updates

Apple promises to be 100% carbon-neutral by 2030 in the production of their products. Here are a few ways they're committing to doing that:

As part of this effort, they'll be removing the USB power adapter from the watch, as production of these adapters takes a particularly high toll on the environment.

Fitness+

Apple is also debuting Fitness+, a system (available for purchase, though new Apple Watch purchasers will get three free months of Fitness+) designed to enhance users' fitness routines and help them follow workouts and track their stats. Users will be able to follow video workouts both on their phone and projected onto a screen of their choice (iPhone, iPad, etc). The data from each workout will be available in a comprehensive and easy-to-read overview screen.

All of the data associated with your workouts will be conveniently stored along with your Apple ID.

iPad Updates